Monero (XMR) Tokenomics
Monero (XMR) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
Monero (XMR) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບMonero (XMR), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Monero (XMR)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ XMRອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, untraceable, and decentralized value transfer. Its token economics are shaped by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, and incentive mechanisms, as well as its approach to locking and unlocking. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:
Issuance Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) using the RandomX algorithm (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly)
|Block Rewards
|Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees for producing blocks
|Emission Schedule
|- Initial emission: Decreasing block rewards over time
- Tail emission: After June 2022, a perpetual block reward of 0.6 XMR per block (every ~2 minutes) ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security. This results in a low, predictable inflation rate (annual expansion <0.87%).
|Supply Cap
|No hard cap; perpetual tail emission ensures continuous supply but at a diminishing rate
Allocation Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|No pre-mine, no ICO, no founder or team allocation. All XMR is distributed via mining.
|Ongoing Allocation
|All new XMR is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees.
|Community Funding
|Monero is 100% community-sponsored. Donations are accepted for development and operations. No central treasury or foundation controls token allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, goods, and services, with privacy by default.
|Transaction Fees
|XMR is used to pay network transaction fees (gas), which are dynamic based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
|No Staking
|Monero does not support staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
|No Governance
|XMR holders do not have voting rights, profit-sharing, or claims on project capital.
Locking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Transaction Lock
|Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. Senders can specify a lock time, preventing recipients from spending received XMR until the lock expires.
|Network-wide Lock
|No protocol-level staking, vesting, or network-enforced token locks.
Unlocking Time
|Mechanism
|Details
|Transaction Unlock
|If a transaction is locked, the recipient must wait until the specified block height or time before spending the XMR. The unlock time is visible in the wallet and can be checked using wallet commands.
|No Vesting
|There are no scheduled unlocks, vesting periods, or token release schedules for XMR.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, perpetual tail emission (0.6 XMR/block), no hard cap
|Allocation
|100% mined, no pre-mine/ICO, community donations for development
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, no staking/governance
|Locking
|Optional transaction-level lock, no protocol-level staking/vesting
|Unlocking
|Transaction-based unlock time, no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Privacy Features: Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
- Decentralization: The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization.
- Transparency: Due to privacy features, on-chain data about address balances and token concentration is intentionally unavailable.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and ongoing network security, with a simple and transparent incentive structure focused on mining and usage as a digital currency. There are no complex vesting, staking, or governance mechanisms, and all XMR in circulation is the result of mining and community-driven development.
Monero (XMR) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Monero (XMR) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງXMR ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນXMR ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈXMR's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງXMRໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
Monero (XMR) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍXMRໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
