ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ XMRອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to provide secure, untraceable, and decentralized value transfer. Its token economics are shaped by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, and incentive mechanisms, as well as its approach to locking and unlocking. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:

Issuance Mechanism

Mechanism Details Consensus Proof-of-Work (PoW) using the RandomX algorithm (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly) Block Rewards Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees for producing blocks Emission Schedule - Initial emission: Decreasing block rewards over time

- Tail emission: After June 2022, a perpetual block reward of 0.6 XMR per block (every ~2 minutes) ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security. This results in a low, predictable inflation rate (annual expansion <0.87%). Supply Cap No hard cap; perpetual tail emission ensures continuous supply but at a diminishing rate

Allocation Mechanism

Mechanism Details Initial Allocation No pre-mine, no ICO, no founder or team allocation. All XMR is distributed via mining. Ongoing Allocation All new XMR is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees. Community Funding Monero is 100% community-sponsored. Donations are accepted for development and operations. No central treasury or foundation controls token allocation.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Mechanism Details Medium of Exchange XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, goods, and services, with privacy by default. Transaction Fees XMR is used to pay network transaction fees (gas), which are dynamic based on network congestion and transaction size. Miner Incentives Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees. No Staking Monero does not support staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. No Governance XMR holders do not have voting rights, profit-sharing, or claims on project capital.

Locking Mechanism

Mechanism Details Transaction Lock Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. Senders can specify a lock time, preventing recipients from spending received XMR until the lock expires. Network-wide Lock No protocol-level staking, vesting, or network-enforced token locks.

Unlocking Time

Mechanism Details Transaction Unlock If a transaction is locked, the recipient must wait until the specified block height or time before spending the XMR. The unlock time is visible in the wallet and can be checked using wallet commands. No Vesting There are no scheduled unlocks, vesting periods, or token release schedules for XMR.

Summary Table

Aspect Mechanism/Details Issuance PoW mining, perpetual tail emission (0.6 XMR/block), no hard cap Allocation 100% mined, no pre-mine/ICO, community donations for development Usage/Incentives Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, no staking/governance Locking Optional transaction-level lock, no protocol-level staking/vesting Unlocking Transaction-based unlock time, no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

Privacy Features: Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.

Monero uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility. Decentralization: The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization.

The project frequently updates its PoW algorithm to resist ASIC centralization. Transparency: Due to privacy features, on-chain data about address balances and token concentration is intentionally unavailable.

Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and ongoing network security, with a simple and transparent incentive structure focused on mining and usage as a digital currency. There are no complex vesting, staking, or governance mechanisms, and all XMR in circulation is the result of mining and community-driven development.