ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ XRPອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. Its token economics are distinct from many other cryptocurrencies, with a fixed supply, unique issuance and allocation mechanisms, and a focus on utility within the payments ecosystem.

Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed supply of 100 billion tokens at genesis. There is no ongoing mining or inflationary issuance; all XRP tokens were created at launch.

No Mining or Staking: The XRP Ledger uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no block reward or staking yield.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Recipient Description Allocation Details Locking/Unlocking Mechanism Ripple (the company) 79.8% allocated to Ripple at genesis In December 2017, 55 billion XRP were placed in escrow 1 billion XRP released per month from escrow (Dec 2017 – June 2022) Public/Other Remaining supply Distributed via sales, partnerships, and ecosystem incentives No formal vesting; subject to market distribution

Escrow System: To address concerns about large-scale XRP sales, Ripple placed 55 billion XRP in a series of on-ledger escrows in December 2017. Each month, 1 billion XRP was released from escrow, with unused XRP returned to escrow at the end of each month. This mechanism provided predictability and transparency to the market.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees: Every transaction on the XRP Ledger requires a small amount of XRP as a fee, which is destroyed (burned), reducing the total supply over time.

Cross-Border Payments: XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, enabling fast and cost-effective transfers between different fiat currencies.

XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, enabling fast and cost-effective transfers between different fiat currencies. Ecosystem Incentives: Ripple and other ecosystem participants have used XRP to incentivize partners, liquidity providers, and developers to build on the XRP Ledger.

Locking Mechanism

Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism for XRP was the use of on-chain escrows by Ripple, which locked up a significant portion of the supply and released it on a fixed monthly schedule.

No Staking or Protocol-Level Locking: There is no protocol-level staking or locking for network security or governance.

Unlocking Time

Recipient Unlock Type Granularity Start Date End Date Amount Unlocked per Period Ripple Cliff Monthly 2017-12-01 2022-06-01 1,000,000,000 XRP

Escrow Unlocks: From December 2017 to June 2022, 1 billion XRP was unlocked each month from Ripple’s escrow. Any unused XRP was returned to escrow, extending the schedule.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 100 billion XRP created at genesis; no further issuance Allocation Majority to Ripple, remainder to public/partners Locking 55 billion XRP in escrow (2017), released 1B/month (2017–2022) Unlocking Monthly, 1B XRP from escrow; unused XRP returned to escrow Usage Transaction fees (burned), bridge currency for payments, ecosystem incentives Incentives No mining/staking rewards; incentives via ecosystem grants and partnerships

Additional Notes

Deflationary Pressure: The burning of transaction fees introduces a slight deflationary pressure on the total XRP supply.

Transparency: The escrow system and on-ledger tracking of unlocks provided transparency and predictability to the market regarding XRP supply dynamics.

The escrow system and on-ledger tracking of unlocks provided transparency and predictability to the market regarding XRP supply dynamics. No Ongoing Unlocks: As of June 2022, the original escrow schedule concluded, but any unused XRP returned to escrow continues to be released on a rolling basis.

This structure has made XRP’s token economics relatively transparent and predictable compared to many other digital assets, with a strong focus on utility and liquidity for global payments.