Ripple ແມ່ນສະກຸນເງິນພື້ນຖານຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍ Ripple, ເຊິ່ງສາມາດແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວເຄືອຂ່າຍ ripple. ມັນມີການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ 100 ຕື້, ແລະຄ່ອຍໆຫຼຸດລົງຍ້ອນວ່າຈໍານວນການເຮັດທຸລະກໍາເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ບໍລິສັດປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ Ripple ແມ່ນ Ripple Labs (ເມື່ອກ່ອນແມ່ນ OpenCoin). ສະກຸນເງິນ Ripple ແມ່ນສະກຸນເງິນທົ່ວໄປດຽວໃນລະບົບ ripple. ມັນແຕກຕ່າງຈາກສະກຸນເງິນອື່ນໃນລະບົບ. ຕົວຢ່າງ, CNY ແລະ USD ບໍ່ສາມາດຈ່າຍເງິນຜ່ານປະຕູໄດ້. ໃນຄໍາສັບຕ່າງໆອື່ນໆ, CNY ທີ່ອອກໂດຍປະຕູ A ສາມາດຈ່າຍໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ທີ່ປະຕູ A, ບໍ່ແມ່ນປະຕູ B. ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຕ້ອງປ່ຽນເປັນ CNY ຂອງ B gateway ຜ່ານຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງລະບົບ ripple. ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, Ripple ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດດັ່ງກ່າວທັງຫມົດ. ມັນເປັນທົ່ວໄປໃນລະບົບ ripple. Ripple (XRP), ຄືກັນກັບ Bitcoin, ເປັນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນໂດຍອີງໃສ່ຄະນິດສາດແລະການເຂົ້າລະຫັດລັບ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກ Bitcoin ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການນໍາໃຊ້ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນວ່າ XRP ມີບົດບາດໃນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ແລະອວດອ້າງຫນ້າທີ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພໃນລະບົບ Ripple. ການຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຂາດບໍ່ໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຕູທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນໂປໂຕຄອນນີ້ຕ້ອງຖື XRP ຈໍານວນນ້ອຍໆ.
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. Its token economics are distinct from many other cryptocurrencies, with a fixed supply, unique issuance and allocation mechanisms, and a focus on utility within the payments ecosystem.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed supply of 100 billion tokens at genesis. There is no ongoing mining or inflationary issuance; all XRP tokens were created at launch.
- No Mining or Staking: The XRP Ledger uses a consensus protocol based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance, not Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake, so there is no block reward or staking yield.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Allocation Details
|Locking/Unlocking Mechanism
|Ripple (the company)
|79.8% allocated to Ripple at genesis
|In December 2017, 55 billion XRP were placed in escrow
|1 billion XRP released per month from escrow (Dec 2017 – June 2022)
|Public/Other
|Remaining supply
|Distributed via sales, partnerships, and ecosystem incentives
|No formal vesting; subject to market distribution
- Escrow System: To address concerns about large-scale XRP sales, Ripple placed 55 billion XRP in a series of on-ledger escrows in December 2017. Each month, 1 billion XRP was released from escrow, with unused XRP returned to escrow at the end of each month. This mechanism provided predictability and transparency to the market.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: Every transaction on the XRP Ledger requires a small amount of XRP as a fee, which is destroyed (burned), reducing the total supply over time.
- Cross-Border Payments: XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, enabling fast and cost-effective transfers between different fiat currencies.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Ripple and other ecosystem participants have used XRP to incentivize partners, liquidity providers, and developers to build on the XRP Ledger.
Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism for XRP was the use of on-chain escrows by Ripple, which locked up a significant portion of the supply and released it on a fixed monthly schedule.
- No Staking or Protocol-Level Locking: There is no protocol-level staking or locking for network security or governance.
Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Escrow Unlocks: From December 2017 to June 2022, 1 billion XRP was unlocked each month from Ripple’s escrow. Any unused XRP was returned to escrow, extending the schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|100 billion XRP created at genesis; no further issuance
|Allocation
|Majority to Ripple, remainder to public/partners
|Locking
|55 billion XRP in escrow (2017), released 1B/month (2017–2022)
|Unlocking
|Monthly, 1B XRP from escrow; unused XRP returned to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), bridge currency for payments, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|No mining/staking rewards; incentives via ecosystem grants and partnerships
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Pressure: The burning of transaction fees introduces a slight deflationary pressure on the total XRP supply.
- Transparency: The escrow system and on-ledger tracking of unlocks provided transparency and predictability to the market regarding XRP supply dynamics.
- No Ongoing Unlocks: As of June 2022, the original escrow schedule concluded, but any unused XRP returned to escrow continues to be released on a rolling basis.
This structure has made XRP’s token economics relatively transparent and predictable compared to many other digital assets, with a strong focus on utility and liquidity for global payments.
XRP (XRP) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍXRPໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
XRP ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງXRP ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກXRPເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
