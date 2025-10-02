In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading, price fluctuations often occur within milliseconds. This is especially true when trading Futures, where users can easily fall into fatigue andIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading, price fluctuations often occur within milliseconds. This is especially true when trading Futures, where users can easily fall into fatigue and
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/MEXC Price ...tifications

MEXC Price Alert Setup Guide: Stay on Top of Market Trends and Boost Trading Efficiency With MEXC Notifications

Oct 2, 2025
0m
#Basic#Futures
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading, price fluctuations often occur within milliseconds. This is especially true when trading Futures, where users can easily fall into fatigue and emotional swings from prolonged screen-watching. To help users stay informed in real time and improve their trading responsiveness, the MEXC contract trading platform has launched a practical Price Alert feature. This tool supports dual alerts based on both price levels and technical indicators, empowering traders to make swift decisions at critical moments and seize every ideal opportunity for opening or closing positions.

1. Why set price alerts?


In crypto futures trading, missing a key price level can mean losing a valuable profit window. By setting up price alerts, users can avoid constant screen-watching while still receiving real-time notifications when the market hits a preset threshold or a technical indicator changes. This enables quick strategy adjustments and reduces the risk of loss from delayed actions.

Benefits of Price Alerts:


  • Real-time market updates for faster reactions
  • Improves trading efficiency and reduces emotional decision-making
  • Covers major Futures pairs with customizable alerts

Example:
User A sets a price alert for BTCUSDT to notify when it rises to 108,000 USDT. When the price hits this level, the system immediately sends a notification, allowing the user to adjust leverage and take profit in time. In contrast, User B, who didn't use alerts, notices the price movement only during the pullback, missing the ideal selling window and watching profits disappear.

2. What types of alerts does MEXC offer?


MEXC provides two core types of alerts to suit different trading strategies:

2.1 MEXC Price Alerts


Price alerts are the most commonly used. Users can set alerts for:

  • When the current price rises above or falls below a specific value
  • When the 24-hour price change exceeds a set percentage
  • When price volatility exceeds a threshold within 5 minutes

Ideal for trend-following or breakout strategies.

2.2 MEXC Indicator Alerts


For more advanced users, MEXC supports automated alerts based on technical analysis:


Once the indicator meets the user-defined condition, a notification is automatically sent.

3. How to set price alerts on the MEXC website


3.1 Web


Step 1: Access the Price Alert Settings Page


Log in to the MEXC official website and Navigate to Futures via the top menu.
In the trading interface, click the bell icon (🔔) above the candlestick chart to enter the alert settings page


Step 2: Enable Default Alerts


On the Market Alert Settings page, if you toggle on the Alert Sound switch, a sound will play when a price alert is triggered.

In the Recommended tab, the system automatically displays the trading pairs from your Futures watchlist and sets default price movement triggers. Simply toggle the switch to enable alerts, or toggle Enable All to follow all Futures trading pairs.


If the default trigger conditions don't meet your expectations, you can click Create Alert to customize the settings according to your preferences. Enter the following parameters:

  • Trading Pair (e.g., BTCUSDT)
  • Alert Type: Price rises above / Price drops to / 24-hour rise reaches / 5-minute fall reaches, etc. (six alert types total)
  • Alert Frequency: Choose from Repeat, One-time, or Once per day
  • Notification Method: Includes App Push, Notifications, and Desktop Notifications (make sure browser permissions are enabled)

Note: In custom price alert settings, you can create up to 10 alerts per trading pair and set alerts for up to 20 trading pairs. If you have alerts set both in the recommended and custom price alerts, notifications will be sent when thresholds are met. For indicator alerts, the maximum number of alerts you can set is 200.


3.2 App


1) Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap Futures at the bottom of the home page.
2) On the Futures page, tap the settings icon in the top right corner.
3) Select Alerts to enter the Market Alerts page.
4) Tap Add Alert.
5) On the Set Up Price Alerts page, select the trading pair, set the Alert Type and price/percentage change, choose the Alert Frequency and Notification Method, then tap Create Alert to complete the setup.


Note: As with the web interface, the mobile app supports both price alerts and indicator alerts. You can set up to 10 alerts per trading pair, configure alerts for up to 20 trading pairs, and the total alert limit is 200.

4. FAQ & Optimization Tips


Q1: Why can't I enable desktop notifications?
If desktop notifications are grayed out and can't be selected, it’s likely due to your system or browser settings disabling notifications. You’ll need to enable them and refresh the page to activate the selection. For guidance, check out the tutorial: "How to Enable MEXC Desktop Notifications."

Q2: Will alerts be triggered repeatedly?
If you choose the Repeat Alert option, you will receive a notification every time the condition is met. If you prefer not to receive frequent notifications, choose One-time or Once per day.

Q3: Which trading pairs support alerts?
All Futures trading pairs are supported, including popular ones like BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, SOLUSDT, and SUIUSDT. You can view and select more pairs on the Futures page under your watchlist.

5. Conclusion: Use MEXC Price Alerts and Never Miss an Opportunity


The Price Alert feature is more than just a watchdog, it's an essential risk management tool in futures trading. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned strategist, MEXC's alert system helps you respond to market shifts efficiently, optimize entry and exit points, and avoid missing key trades.

Log in to MEXC now, enable Price Alerts, and let smart notifications be your most reliable trading assistant!

