How to Customize Futures Preferences on MEXC: A Key Step to Boosting Trading Efficiency

Setting
Description
Position Mode
Choose between Hedge Mode and One-Way Mode. In Hedge Mode, you can hold both long and short positions under the same trading pair. In One-Way Mode, only one directional position is allowed per trading pair.
Leverage Mode
Choose between Simple Mode and Advanced Mode. Simple Mode applies the same leverage and margin settings to both long and short positions, while Advanced Mode allows different leverage and margin settings for each direction.
Price Protection
When enabled, if a Take-Profit or Stop-Loss (trigger order) reaches its trigger price but the difference between the latest price and fair price exceeds the threshold for that trading pair, the order will be rejected. Note: This only applies to new orders placed after the feature is turned on.
Flash Trading
When enabled, you only need to enter the order quantity and click "Buy at Market" or "Sell at Market" to execute the order instantly.
Advanced TP/SL
Allows you to customize Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels to enhance risk control efficiency.
Confirmation Pop-ups
Includes order placement, cancellation, partial fill notifications, and auto margin top-ups. Ideal for beginners or conservative traders.
