How to Participate in M-Day?









M-Day is MEXC's exclusive futures event.Participate in M-Day to get free lucky draw chances to win futures bonus.Trade 30,000 USDT to receive 1 lucky draw chance.The more you trade, the more chances you have, and the higher your winning rate.The M-Day event takes place every day with daily prize distribution. We welcome your participation!









There are many benefits of participating in M-Day：





1.Futures bonuses can be used as margin, and the profit generated can be withdrawn.





2.Users who won the lucky draw can share the extra lucky prize pools.





3.Users who didn't win will get the remaining tokens from the Kickstarter prize pool in proportion to the no. of tickets they hold.













1.Log in to the official MEXC website,Click on [Futures M-Day].









2.Find the ongoing M-Day events on the events page.Manual registration method - Click [Register to Win Rewards].













3.After entering the M-Day exclusive event page, click on [Register Now].









4.No re-registration is needed after a successful registration.









5.The system will calculate your trading volume during the event period,and automatically convert them to tickets.









6.During the draw result announcement period, you can return to the M-Day page to check if you have won.Rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.













1.Log in to your MEXC account and tap [ M-Day] on the homepage.









2.Find the ongoing M-Day events on the events page.Manual registration method - Click [Register to Win Rewards].









3.After entering the M-Day exclusive event page, click on [Register Now].









4.No re-registration is needed after a successful registration.









5.The system will calculate your trading volume during the event period and automatically convert it into tickets.









6. During the draw result announcement period, you can return to the M-Day page to check if you have won.Rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.









As MEXC's exclusive event, M-Day will continue to provide long-term benefits to futures users.Experience it now!





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.