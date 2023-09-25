VIP Benefits

MEXC provides upgraded VIP services to customers with platform assets exceeding 300,000 USDT. These services cover a total of 14 aspects, including the highly popular MEXC Industry Analysis Report (monthly). This article will introduce the types of VIP services provided by MEXC's VIP Center and how you can apply to become a MEXC VIP.
If your MEXC platform assets exceed 300,000 USDT, you already qualify to become a MEXC VIP. On top of this, MEXC provides three different VIP service levels based on different asset thresholds:
You can unlock the Gold VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT.
You can unlock the Diamond VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 1,000,000 USDT.
You can unlock the Premium VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 2,000,000 USDT.
VIP Privileges
Retention Period (Days)
Gold VIP
20
Diamond VIP
40
Premium VIP
60
The number of services varies for VIPs at different levels. You can refer to the table below and choose the VIP level that suits your needs:
High-Quality Services
[Gold VIP]
[Diamond VIP]
[Premium VIP]
Enjoy VIP Exclusive Trading Fees
✔
✔
✔
MEXC VIP Icon
✔
✔
✔
Personal VIP Service Group
✔
✔
✔
MEXC Industry Analysis Report
✔
✔
✔
Holiday & Birthday Gifts
✔
✔
✔
Exclusive VIP Events
✔
✔
✔
24/7 VIP Customer Service
✔
✔
✔
Express Deposit & Withdrawal Channel
❌
✔
✔
Withdrawal Limit Increase
❌
✔
✔
MEXC Affiliate Program
❌
✔
✔
Priority Invitation to MEXC's In-Person Events
❌
✔
✔
Priority in New Product Beta Test
❌
❌
✔
High-Quality Projects Subscription
❌
❌
✔
MEXC·VIP Private Seminar
❌
❌
✔
MEXC will take snapshots of your assets to match you with the corresponding VIP level. To confirm your VIP level, please carefully review the following information:
For the exclusive trading fee setting, please contact your VIP manager for upgrade and adjustment. If your total assets do not meet the corresponding VIP standard in 7 consecutive days, the special trading fee will be canceled.
If you have confirmed that your assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT, you can send an email to vip@mexc.comto apply to become a MEXC VIP.