



MEXC provides upgraded VIP services to customers with platform assets exceeding 300,000 USDT. These services cover a total of 14 aspects, including the highly popular MEXC Industry Analysis Report (monthly). This article will introduce the types of VIP services provided by MEXC's VIP Center and how you can apply to become a MEXC VIP.









If your MEXC platform assets exceed 300,000 USDT, you already qualify to become a MEXC VIP. On top of this, MEXC provides three different VIP service levels based on different asset thresholds:









You can unlock the Gold VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT.









You can unlock the Diamond VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 1,000,000 USDT.









You can unlock the Premium VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 2,000,000 USDT.









VIP Privileges Retention Period (Days) Gold VIP 20 Diamond VIP 40 Premium VIP 60





Your VIP level will not be downgraded within the retention period after the new VIP level becomes effective.





If you meet the upgrade conditions during this period, your VIP level will be automatically upgraded.





The retention period applies to all VIP benefits other than the exclusive trading fees.









The number of services varies for VIPs at different levels. You can refer to the table below and choose the VIP level that suits your needs:





High-Quality Services [Gold VIP] [Diamond VIP] [Premium VIP] Enjoy VIP Exclusive Trading Fees ✔ ✔ ✔ MEXC VIP Icon ✔ ✔ ✔ Personal VIP Service Group ✔ ✔ ✔ MEXC Industry Analysis Report ✔ ✔ ✔ Holiday & Birthday Gifts ✔ ✔ ✔ Exclusive VIP Events ✔ ✔ ✔ 24/7 VIP Customer Service ✔ ✔ ✔ Express Deposit & Withdrawal Channel ❌ ✔ ✔ Withdrawal Limit Increase ❌ ✔ ✔ MEXC Affiliate Program ❌ ✔ ✔ Priority Invitation to MEXC's In-Person Events ❌ ✔ ✔ Priority in New Product Beta Test ❌ ❌ ✔ High-Quality Projects Subscription ❌ ❌ ✔ MEXC·VIP Private Seminar ❌ ❌ ✔









MEXC will take snapshots of your assets to match you with the corresponding VIP level. To confirm your VIP level, please carefully review the following information:





A snapshot of your total assets will be taken between 00:00 and 24:00 (UTC+8) on the previous day for calculation.





VIP levels and benefits will be determined and updated every day between 00:00 and 08:00 (UTC+8). Due to the large volume of data processed, there may be a delay in the update of VIP level. Please refer to the actual update time.





For the exclusive trading fee setting, please contact your VIP manager for upgrade and adjustment. If your total assets do not meet the corresponding VIP standard in 7 consecutive days, the special trading fee will be canceled.









assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT, you can send an email to vip@mexc.com to apply to become a MEXC VIP.





The email should contain the following information:



Name

Contact Number

Telegram Account

Your country of residence (MEXC will assign you a VIP specialist who speaks your language)





You can also inquire about specific requirements or provide suggestions through this email.