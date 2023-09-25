mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day
Home/Guide/Beginner's Guides/User Guide/VIP Benefits

VIP Benefits

#Spot
#Futures
#Basic Concepts
#Advanced
2023.09.25 MEXC
Share


MEXC provides upgraded VIP services to customers with platform assets exceeding 300,000 USDT. These services cover a total of 14 aspects, including the highly popular MEXC Industry Analysis Report (monthly). This article will introduce the types of VIP services provided by MEXC's VIP Center and how you can apply to become a MEXC VIP.

VIP Levels


If your MEXC platform assets exceed 300,000 USDT, you already qualify to become a MEXC VIP. On top of this, MEXC provides three different VIP service levels based on different asset thresholds:

Gold VIP


You can unlock the Gold VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT.

Diamond VIP


You can unlock the Diamond VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 1,000,000 USDT.

Premium VIP


You can unlock the Premium VIP status if your total assets on the MEXC platform exceed 2,000,000 USDT.

Retention Period


VIP Privileges
Retention Period (Days)
Gold VIP
20
Diamond VIP
40
Premium VIP
60

  • Your VIP level will not be downgraded within the retention period after the new VIP level becomes effective.

  • If you meet the upgrade conditions during this period, your VIP level will be automatically upgraded.

  • The retention period applies to all VIP benefits other than the exclusive trading fees.

High-Quality Service


The number of services varies for VIPs at different levels. You can refer to the table below and choose the VIP level that suits your needs:

High-Quality Services
[Gold VIP]
[Diamond VIP]
[Premium VIP]
Enjoy VIP Exclusive Trading Fees
MEXC VIP Icon
Personal VIP Service Group
MEXC Industry Analysis Report
Holiday & Birthday Gifts
Exclusive VIP Events
24/7 VIP Customer Service
Express Deposit & Withdrawal Channel
Withdrawal Limit Increase
MEXC Affiliate Program
Priority Invitation to MEXC's In-Person Events
Priority in New Product Beta Test
High-Quality Projects Subscription
MEXC·VIP Private Seminar

VIP Benefits Specifics


MEXC will take snapshots of your assets to match you with the corresponding VIP level. To confirm your VIP level, please carefully review the following information:

  • A snapshot of your total assets will be taken between 00:00 and 24:00 (UTC+8) on the previous day for calculation.

  • VIP levels and benefits will be determined and updated every day between 00:00 and 08:00 (UTC+8). Due to the large volume of data processed, there may be a delay in the update of VIP level. Please refer to the actual update time.

  • For the exclusive trading fee setting, please contact your VIP manager for upgrade and adjustment. If your total assets do not meet the corresponding VIP standard in 7 consecutive days, the special trading fee will be canceled.

How To Apply


  • If you have confirmed that your assets on the MEXC platform exceed 300,000 USDT, you can send an email to vip@mexc.comto apply to become a MEXC VIP.

  • The email should contain the following information:

  • Name

  • Contact Number

  • Telegram Account

  • Your country of residence (MEXC will assign you a VIP specialist who speaks your language)

  • You can also inquire about specific requirements or provide suggestions through this email.


Beginner Benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM