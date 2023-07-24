mexc
How to Check the Number of Block Confirmations on MEXC

How to Check the Number of Block Confirmations on MEXC

#Basic
#Beginners
#Basic Concepts
2023.07.24 MEXC
1.Definition


1.1 What is a Block Confirmation?


In short, when any digital currency is traded, the transaction data is packaged into a "data block," also known as a "block." Once this block is submitted to the main chain, the transaction is preliminarily confirmed. This confirmation process is called "block confirmation."

1.2 What Does the Number of Block Confirmations Mean?


Every time a block is submitted to the main chain, the transaction data is confirmed once. The number of block confirmations refers to the number of times the transaction data has been confirmed.

For example,


We know that a block containing digital currency transaction data inherits the information from the previous block. Therefore, each confirmed block also inherits the information from the previous block, and the subsequent blocks must also inherit the content of the previous block. Typically, the next block after Block 1 is referred to as Block 2, followed by Block 3, and so on. The entire confirmation process is called "block confirmation," and the number of confirmed blocks is called the "block confirmation number." Only when all blocks are confirmed can the transaction be completed. Generally, a higher "block confirmation number" reduces the likelihood of data tampering and increases the level of data security.

2. How to Check the Number of Block Confirmations on the MEXC Website?


If you want to check the number of block confirmations for a specific cryptocurrency deposit, you can follow these steps on the official website's homepage:

Step 1: Click on [Wallets] and then click on [Overview] to access your MEXC Asset Overview page.


Step 2: Click on [Deposit] to access the MEXC deposit page.



Step 3: Click on [Network] and select the desired cryptocurrency to access relevant information such as "Expected Arrival" for your reference.



Note:


For depositing or transferring USDT on the ERC20 network, confirmation requires 64 blocks, i.e. 64 Network Confirmations.


3. How to Check the Number of Block Confirmations on the MEXC App?


Step 1: Tap [Wallets] to access the [Overview] page.



Step 2: Tap [Deposit] to access the MEXC deposit page.



Step 3: In the search bar, search for a cryptocurrency you frequently deposit, such as USDT.



Step 4: Select the preferred deposit network that you frequently use, such as ERC20.



Here, you can see the corresponding number of Block Confirmations (displayed here as "Network confirmations") in the right-hand image.

Note:


For depositing or transferring USDT on the ERC20 network, confirmation requires 64 blocks, i.e. 64 Network Confirmations.


