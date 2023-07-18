How to Make a Withdrawal on MEXC?





By using the withdrawal feature on MEXC, you can transfer your crypto assets to your wallet. Additionally, you can also transfer funds between MEXC users by using the internal transfer feature. Let's go through the step-by-step process for each operation.



































Note: 1. Withdrawal address refers to the cryptocurrency withdrawal address, also known as the wallet address. This address is a unique identifier composed of a long string of numbers and letters, used to specify to which account or wallet the cryptocurrency should be transferred.





2. The transfer network refers to the network used for processing cryptocurrency transactions and transfers. Different cryptocurrencies may use different blockchain networks, for example, Bitcoin uses the Bitcoin network, and Ethereum uses the Ethereum network, and so on.Some cryptocurrencies support multiple networks, so it is important to choose the correct network in such a situation. For example, with USDT, you need to check whether it is on the ERC-20 or TRC-20 network. Choosing the wrong network may result in withdrawal not being credited.





3. When withdrawing certain cryptocurrencies, you need to fill in the Memo. Failure to provide the Memo may result in the withdrawal not being credited. For more details about Memo, please refer to the article " What are Memos/Tags? "

















































































































































































































































1. For crypto that support multiple chains such as USDT, please make sure to choose the corresponding network when making withdrawal requests.





2. If the withdrawal crypto requires a MEMO, please make sure to copy the correct MEMO from the receiving platform and enter it accurately. Otherwise, the assets may be lost after the withdrawal.





3. After entering the address, if the page indicates that the address is invalid, please check the address or contact our online customer service for further assistance.





4. Withdrawal fees vary for each crypto and can be viewed after selecting the crypto on the withdrawal page.





5. You can see the minimum withdrawal amount and withdrawal fees for the corresponding crypto on the withdrawal page.



