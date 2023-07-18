mexc
How to Make a Withdrawal on MEXC?

How to Make a Withdrawal on MEXC?

#Beginners
2023.07.18 MEXC



By using the withdrawal feature on MEXC, you can transfer your crypto assets to your wallet. Additionally, you can also transfer funds between MEXC users by using the internal transfer feature. Let's go through the step-by-step process for each operation.

1.How to make a withdrawal on the website?


Step 1: On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [withdrawal].




Step 2: Select the crypto you want to withdraw.




Step 3: Fill in the withdrawal address, select the network, and fill in the withdrawal amount. After checking that the details are correct, click on [Submit].


Note: 1. Withdrawal address refers to the cryptocurrency withdrawal address, also known as the wallet address. This address is a unique identifier composed of a long string of numbers and letters, used to specify to which account or wallet the cryptocurrency should be transferred.


2. The transfer network refers to the network used for processing cryptocurrency transactions and transfers. Different cryptocurrencies may use different blockchain networks, for example, Bitcoin uses the Bitcoin network, and Ethereum uses the Ethereum network, and so on.Some cryptocurrencies support multiple networks, so it is important to choose the correct network in such a situation. For example, with USDT, you need to check whether it is on the ERC-20 or TRC-20 network. Choosing the wrong network may result in withdrawal not being credited.


3. When withdrawing certain cryptocurrencies, you need to fill in the Memo. Failure to provide the Memo may result in the withdrawal not being credited. For more details about Memo, please refer to the article "What are Memos/Tags?"


Step 4: Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes, and click on [Submit].



Step 5: Wait for the withdrawal to be completed successfully.




2.How to make an internal transfer on the website?


Step 1: On the official MEXC website, click on [Wallets] on the top right corner, and select [withdrawal.




Step 2: Select the crypto you want to transfer.




Step 3: Select [Transfer to MEXC users]. Currently, you can transfer using an email address, mobile number or UID. Fill in the details of the receiving account.




Step 4: Fill in the corresponding information and the transfer amount. Then, click on [Submit].



Step 5: Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes, and click on [Submit].



Step 6: The transfer will have been completed.



3.How to make a withdrawal on the app?


Step 1: Tap on [Wallets] on the bottom right corner on the app.



Step 2: Tap on [Withdraw].



Step 3: Select the crypto you want to withdraw.



Step 4: Select [On-chain Withdrawal ] as the withdrawal method.


Step 5:Fill in the withdrawal address, select the network, and fill in the withdrawal amount. Then, tap on [Confirm].



Step 6: Read the reminder, then tap on [Confirm].



Step 7: After verifying that the details are correct, tap on [Confirm Withdrawal].



Step 8: Fill in the email verification and Google Authenticator codes. Then, tap on [Submit].



Step 9: Once the withdrawal request has been submitted, wait for the funds to be credited.



4.How to Make an internal transfer on the App？


Step 1: On the app, tap on [Wallets] in the bottom right corner.



Step 2: Tap on [Withdraw].



Step 3: Select the crypto you want to withdraw.



Step 4: Select [MEXC Transfer] as the withdrawal method.



Step 5: Fill in the recipient's account information and the quantity to send. Then, tap [Submit].


Currently, you can choose to use the recipient's email, mobile number or UID for the transfer.



Step 6: Check to make sure the information is correct and tap [Confirm].



Step 7: Fill in the email verification code and Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm].



Step 8: The transfer will be complete.



Things To Take Note When Making a Withdrawal


1. For crypto that support multiple chains such as USDT, please make sure to choose the corresponding network when making withdrawal requests.


2. If the withdrawal crypto requires a MEMO, please make sure to copy the correct MEMO from the receiving platform and enter it accurately. Otherwise, the assets may be lost after the withdrawal.


3. After entering the address, if the page indicates that the address is invalid, please check the address or contact our online customer service for further assistance.


4. Withdrawal fees vary for each crypto and can be viewed after selecting the crypto on the withdrawal page.


5. You can see the minimum withdrawal amount and withdrawal fees for the corresponding crypto on the withdrawal page.


Disclaimer:  This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.


