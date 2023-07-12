How to Add Payment Method for P2P Trading (MEXC App)

MEXC P2P supports a variety of payment methods. You can buy and sell crypto using your local currency via multiple payment methods on the MEXC App.









Step 1:

Click [More] - [Common Function] - [Buy Crypto] in turn









Step 2:

In the top right corner, click on the Overflow menu. Check the User Center button.













Step 3:

Next, click on "Add Payment Methods".









Step 4:

Choose the "Fiat" you intend to trade and the correspondence supported payment methods will be displayed under the drop-down list. Then, choose a preferred Payment Method from the available payment options. Enter the required information and click "Add"









You’re all set!





General note: