Convertible JPY Token Баға (CJPY)
Бүгінгі Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 0.00594732 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 1.26M USD құрайды. CJPY - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Convertible JPY Token нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Convertible JPY Token баға өзгерісі: +0.82%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 212.62M USD
MEXC биржасында CJPY - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл CJPY баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Convertible JPY Token - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Convertible JPY Token - USD баға өзгерісі $ +0.0002739377 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Convertible JPY Token - USD баға өзгерісі $ +0.0006538673 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Convertible JPY Token - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.000072325109191535 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|+0.82%
|30 күн
|$ +0.0002739377
|+4.61%
|60 күн
|$ +0.0006538673
|+10.99%
|90 күн
|$ -0.000072325109191535
|-1.20%
Convertible JPY Token соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
-0.07%
+0.82%
+0.65%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
What is the project about? CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs. What makes your project unique? Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin: 1. High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral. 2. Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY. 3. Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market. 4. Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold. 5. Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold. History of your project. January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology. Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. What’s next for your project? At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD). What can your token be used for? CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 CJPY - VND
₫156.5037258
|1 CJPY - AUD
A$0.009218346
|1 CJPY - GBP
￡0.0044010168
|1 CJPY - EUR
€0.0051741684
|1 CJPY - USD
$0.00594732
|1 CJPY - MYR
RM0.0257518956
|1 CJPY - TRY
₺0.2286149808
|1 CJPY - JPY
¥0.8470173144
|1 CJPY - RUB
₽0.491545998
|1 CJPY - INR
₹0.5067711372
|1 CJPY - IDR
Rp99.1219603512
|1 CJPY - KRW
₩8.5449904296
|1 CJPY - PHP
₱0.3347151696
|1 CJPY - EGP
￡E.0.3023022756
|1 CJPY - BRL
R$0.033602358
|1 CJPY - CAD
C$0.0082073016
|1 CJPY - BDT
৳0.7227777996
|1 CJPY - NGN
₦9.5309371392
|1 CJPY - UAH
₴0.2468732532
|1 CJPY - VES
Bs0.49957488
|1 CJPY - PKR
Rs1.6640006628
|1 CJPY - KZT
₸3.0374152704
|1 CJPY - THB
฿0.1984025952
|1 CJPY - TWD
NT$0.1919200164
|1 CJPY - AED
د.إ0.0218266644
|1 CJPY - CHF
Fr0.0048768024
|1 CJPY - HKD
HK$0.04609173
|1 CJPY - MAD
.د.م0.0548937636
|1 CJPY - MXN
$0.116567472