Chainlink Labs hosts US senators to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk Policy and Regulation event
The post Chainlink Labs hosts US senators to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk Policy and Regulation event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand participated in a discussion with Chainlink Labs’ Adam Minehardt focused on digital asset regulation. The event took place as part of CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation conference. US Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand joined Chainlink Labs’ Adam Minehardt today to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event. The senators participated in a congressional keynote focused on how they are shaping digital asset regulation to advance US financial markets. The discussion was part of CoinDesk’s broader policy-focused gathering examining regulatory developments in the crypto sector. The event brought together lawmakers and industry representatives to address ongoing regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the United States. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-labs-us-senators-digital-asset-regulation-coindesk/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:45
AGI Open Network Joins DeepSafe to Boost Secure Web3 and AI Infrastructure
This exclusive partnership is aimed at developing trustless AI agent validation while also fortifying Web3-based decentralized infrastructure.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 01:45
Vana Foundation launches Playground for AI devs with 12.7M data points
Vana Playground will help AI developers train their models with 12.7 million community-owned data points. AI development has long faced the issue of big players controlling all the data, but this could change. On Wednesday, September 10, Vana Foundation announced…
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:44
Oracle Shares Surge Most Since 1992
The post Oracle Shares Surge Most Since 1992 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Oracle chairman Larry Ellison added nearly $100 billion to his net worth on Wednesday, putting him within striking distance of Elon Musk’s fortune, as shares of the cloud computing giant rallied in what could be the firm’s largest single-day gain in decades. Economists were “blown away” by Oracle’s projections for AI growth: “We’re all kind of in shock, in a very, very good way.” SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Oracle soared 38% to around $334 Wednesday morning, setting fresh opening and intraday record highs, and pacing the largest intraday gain for the stock since a 43% increase in December 1992, when the stock traded at just over $0.60. The rally raised Oracle’s market cap from $678.4 billion at Tuesday’s closing share price to around $940 billion as of Wednesday. Wall Street focused on Oracle’s estimates released Tuesday for cloud infrastructure revenue, which CEO Safra Catz said would increase to $18 billion this fiscal year before nearly doubling to $32 billion in fiscal year 2027, and then $73 billion, $114 billion and $144 billion over the following three years. Oracle also reported a 359% increase in remaining performance obligations, or contracted revenue that has yet to be recognized, to $455 billion, after the company reached four multibillion-dollar contracts with three different customers in the quarter, Catz said. Forbes Valuation Ellison, who holds a roughly 41% stake in the company, ranks the second-wealthiest person in the world with a fortune estimated at $391.8 billion. His equity in Oracle rose from $279.7 billion as of Tuesday’s closing price to about $377 billion on Wednesday. Musk remains the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $436.3 billion. What Did Analysts Say About Oracle? During Oracle’s earnings call on Tuesday, several analysts applauded the firm’s leadership for its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:40
Comparison: Spartans, 888casino, and William Hill – Casino App Features & Game Variety
When a platform promotes itself as the top crypto casino app, players expect it to deliver speed and convenience. Yet, platforms like 888casino and William Hill still lock users into The post Comparison: Spartans, 888casino, and William Hill – Casino App Features & Game Variety appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/11 01:38
Meteora Protocol Prepares for October 2025 Token Generation Event
The post Meteora Protocol Prepares for October 2025 Token Generation Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Meteora TGE set for October 2025 with robust pre-launch infrastructure. Dynamic Bonding Curve and DAMM V2 enhance liquidity and token flexibility. Airdrop Claim tool simplifies token distribution directly from pools. Meteora Protocol Prepares for October 2025 TGE The Meteora protocol team announced that the token generation event (TGE) is scheduled for October 2025. Leading up to the TGE, developers are working to enhance project infrastructure over several weeks to ensure smooth operations. Meteora is a yield protocol in the Solana ecosystem developed by the Jupiter team. Its key feature is a dynamic liquidity system that adapts distribution to market conditions, allowing users to benefit from efficient and flexible pools. Dynamic Tools and Pre-TGE Preparations Over the past months, the team focused on the Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC) and Dynamic Automated Market Maker V2 (DAMM V2), which support flexible-price token launches and more efficient pool creation. These tools have already enabled launchpads such as Believe, Bags, and daos.fun. The first season has concluded, with the calculation and distribution of points completed. The next phase, pre-TGE, will focus on preparing the infrastructure for high user load and ensuring the Dynamic Positions model is reliable. This model allows users to manage their liquidity positions efficiently. The team also introduced a new tool — Airdrop Claim, allowing users to receive tokens directly from pools as part of distributions. This mechanism will also be used during the MET asset TGE to streamline token allocation. The Meteora team emphasized that while pre-TGE preparations are critical, the process is structured to ensure that the protocol remains rock solid for its October 2025 launch. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10980/meteora-protocol-prepares-for-october-2025-tge
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:33
Top Cryptos Under $1 with Potential for Massive Bull Run
In a market still trying to find its feet after August volatility, a few cryptocurrencies under $1 are starting to catch investors’ attention with respect to the potential for growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of those coins leading the charge. Mutuum Finance has been in the spotlight recently with its groundbreaking DeFi products and […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 01:30
Cardano Price Prediction: Why Layer Brett Is A Smarter Investment As Crypto Whales Bet Big On Viral Altcoin
Cardano price forecasts are heating up as whale wallets continue to grow—but the chart isn’t doing much yet. While big money bets on a slow breakout, a newer name is catching fire with retail traders and presale buyers alike. Layer Brett, the viral Ethereum Layer 2 project, is turning heads with faster transactions, gamified staking, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 01:29
Top Crypto Coins in 2025 Ranked: Why BlockDAG Beats SEI and Cronos in Growth, Community & Distribution
Explore the top crypto coins in 2025, including BlockDAG, SEI, and Cronos. Learn how distribution, growth, price targets, and news define their long-term value.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/11 01:28
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen
The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:27
