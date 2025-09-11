Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

One web developer's compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as "qix" and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer's packages, which wasn't a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users' crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker's code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is "incredibly interconnected," as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the "backbone of the entire ecosystem." Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. "The stakes aren't just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn't just about protecting infrastructure; it's about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust," Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker's wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…