Melania Meme (MELANIA) токеномикасы
Melania Meme (MELANIA) туралы ақпарат
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Melania Meme (MELANIA) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
MELANIA токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
- Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
- Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Lock Details
|Recipient/Use Case
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
|DEX liquidity pools
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Public sale/airdrop
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.
|Team & advisors
|Treasury
|20%
|100% unlocked at 13 months
|Project treasury
|Community
|20%
|100% unlocked at 13 months
|Community/incentives
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
- Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
- Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
- Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Team Vesting Schedule
- Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
- Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
- Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
- Month 13: Full team vesting completed
Other Allocations
- Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
- Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)
Unlocking Table (Key Events)
|Date
|Allocation
|Amount Unlocked
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|2025-01-19
|Liquidity
|100,000,000
|Instant
|10% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|Public Distribution
|150,000,000
|Instant
|15% at TGE
|2025-02-18
|Team Vesting
|35,000,000
|Instant
|10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
|2025-02-18–2026-01-18
|Team Vesting
|26,250,000/month
|Monthly
|Linear vesting (90% of team allocation)
|2026-02-18
|Treasury
|200,000,000
|Instant
|20% unlocked after 13 months
|2026-02-18
|Community
|200,000,000
|Instant
|20% unlocked after 13 months
Additional Notes
- No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
- No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
- Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentive
|Meme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
|Locking
|Team tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
|Unlocking
|See unlocking table above
References
- Official Website: melaniameme.com
- Solana Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
Implications and Considerations
- Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
- No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
- Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
- Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.
Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Melania Meme (MELANIA) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын MELANIA токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша MELANIA токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз MELANIA токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, MELANIA токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
