BERA (BERA) токеномикасы
BERA (BERA) туралы ақпарат
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
BERA (BERA) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
BERA (BERA) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
BERA (BERA) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
BERA токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Model Overview
Berachain operates a dual-token system:
|Token
|Type
|Functionality
|BERA
|Gas/Utility
|Native gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
|BGT
|Governance
|Non-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.
Issuance Mechanism
-
BGT (Governance Token):
- Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
- Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
- Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).
-
BERA (Gas Token):
- Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
- Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|34.3%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear
Unlocking Schedule Table:
|Recipient
|Allocation %
|Cliff Period
|Initial Release
|Linear Vesting Period
|Monthly Release (post-cliff)
|Investors
|34.3%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~5.95M BERA
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.92M BERA
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.19M BERA
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.27M BERA
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Immediate/Cliff
|Instant/Linear
|Daily (for linear)
|~729,836 BERA (daily)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
- Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
- Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
- Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
- Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.
-
Ecosystem Incentives:
- Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
- Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.
-
Value Capture:
- Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
- Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
-
Locking:
- BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
- Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.
-
Unlocking:
- Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
- Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
- Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).
Example Unlocking Table
|Category
|Cliff Date
|Initial Release
|Monthly Release
|Final Unlock Date
|Investors
|2026-02-06
|28,583,333 BERA
|5,954,861 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-06
|14,000,000 BERA
|2,916,667 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2025-02-06
|47,500,000 BERA
|2,187,500 BERA
|2027-02-06
|Community Initiatives
|2026-02-06
|10,916,667 BERA
|2,274,306 BERA
|2028-02-06
Additional Nuances and Implications
- Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
- Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
- TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
- Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|BGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
|Allocation
|Investors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
|Usage
|BERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
|Incentives
|LP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
|Locking
|1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
|Unlocking
|1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear
Final Thoughts
Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.
BERA (BERA) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
BERA (BERA) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын BERA токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша BERA токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз BERA токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, BERA токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
