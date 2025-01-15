ZerePy 価格(ZEREPY)
ZerePy（ZEREPY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00126844 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.27M USD です。ZEREPY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ZerePy 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 119.36K USD
です- ZerePy 1日内の価格変動率は -12.08%
です- 循環供給量は 999.96M USD です
MEXCで ZEREPY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZEREPY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ZerePy から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000174296479198375 です。
過去30日間における ZerePy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ZerePy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ZerePy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000174296479198375
|-12.08%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ZerePy の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.29%
-12.08%
-35.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
