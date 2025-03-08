XPi 価格(XPI)
XPi（XPI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00245531 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.46M USD です。XPI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な XPi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 125.81K USD
です- XPi 1日内の価格変動率は +34.05%
です- 循環供給量は 999.98M USD です
MEXCで XPI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XPI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の XPi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00062364 です。
過去30日間における XPi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における XPi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における XPi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00062364
|+34.05%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
XPi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.24%
+34.05%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity. At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.
