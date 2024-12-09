Velas 価格(VLX)
Velas（VLX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01409353 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 37.64M USD です。VLX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Velas 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 708.98K USD
です- Velas 1日内の価格変動率は -8.80%
です- 循環供給量は 2.66B USD です
本日の Velas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0013612176963514 です。
過去30日間における Velas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0108357583 です。
過去60日間における Velas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0022878323 です。
過去90日間における Velas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0092568504766257785 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0013612176963514
|-8.80%
|30日
|$ +0.0108357583
|+76.88%
|60日
|$ +0.0022878323
|+16.23%
|90日
|$ +0.0092568504766257785
|+191.39%
Velas の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.34%
-8.80%
-19.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Velas AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a new AI-operated dPoS (delegated proof of stake) blockchain project and an ecosystem on which one can build AI projects, dApps, smart contracts, etc. It is founded by the CEO of the world’s first and biggest altcoin payment processor platform from 2013 – Coinpayments.net – Alex Alexandrov. Coinpayments created a CPS coin to provide its active merchants and users of 3'000 000 000 a discount token for transactions and fees, and earn staking rewards vaulting their CPS coin. The development of Velas rooted from CPS, as the founders saw an opportunity to create an own proprietary AI enhanced Blockhain and consensus protocol, rather than using a third party solution which still has flaws. Development of Velas started 2 years ago. Coinpayments Coin to Velas coin (VLX) was done via Coinpayments platform on the 4th of July 2019 and will mark the day of Velas independence from original token. This will also launch first Stage described in Technical Paper. The purpose of Velas is to address and fix existing issues and challenges faced by most existing Blockchains, like centralization, 51% attack, nothing at stake problem, scalability, security, high upfront expenses, etc. It does so by using neural networks optimized by artificial intuition to enhance its consensus algorithm."
