Vector Smart Gas 価格(VSG)
Vector Smart Gas（VSG）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00436911 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 40.43M USD です。VSG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Vector Smart Gas 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 259.27K USD
です- Vector Smart Gas 1日内の価格変動率は -7.89%
です- 循環供給量は 9.21B USD です
MEXCで VSG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VSG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Vector Smart Gas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000374454479461228 です。
過去30日間における Vector Smart Gas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0015480451 です。
過去60日間における Vector Smart Gas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0189671768 です。
過去90日間における Vector Smart Gas から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00296920364461416 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000374454479461228
|-7.89%
|30日
|$ +0.0015480451
|+35.43%
|60日
|$ +0.0189671768
|+434.12%
|90日
|$ +0.00296920364461416
|+212.10%
Vector Smart Gas の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-4.46%
-7.89%
-47.26%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
