StormX 価格(STMX)
StormX（STMX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0079584 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 87.51M USD です。STMX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な StormX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 25.01M USD
です- StormX 1日内の価格変動率は -7.50%
です- 循環供給量は 11.00B USD です
本日の StormX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00064559975984793 です。
過去30日間における StormX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0036577944 です。
過去60日間における StormX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0033101500 です。
過去90日間における StormX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00064559975984793
|-7.50%
|30日
|$ +0.0036577944
|+45.96%
|60日
|$ +0.0033101500
|+41.59%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
StormX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.09%
-7.50%
+6.44%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
