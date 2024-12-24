Spintria 価格(SP)
Spintria（SP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02464173 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.27M USD です。SP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Spintria 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 49.30K USD
です- Spintria 1日内の価格変動率は +12.25%
です- 循環供給量は 51.56M USD です
MEXCで SP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Spintria から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00268857 です。
過去30日間における Spintria から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0066167825 です。
過去60日間における Spintria から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0019615580 です。
過去90日間における Spintria から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.013873831331218105 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00268857
|+12.25%
|30日
|$ -0.0066167825
|-26.85%
|60日
|$ -0.0019615580
|-7.96%
|90日
|$ -0.013873831331218105
|-36.02%
Spintria の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.81%
+12.25%
-0.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
