ShibaKeanu 価格($SHIBK)
ShibaKeanu（$SHIBK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$SHIBK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ShibaKeanu 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 112.27 USD
です- ShibaKeanu 1日内の価格変動率は -6.40%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $SHIBK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $SHIBK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ShibaKeanu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ShibaKeanu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ShibaKeanu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ShibaKeanu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.40%
|30日
|$ 0
|-24.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|-20.70%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ShibaKeanu の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.20%
-6.40%
-9.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 $SHIBK を AUD に
A$--
|1 $SHIBK を GBP に
￡--
|1 $SHIBK を EUR に
€--
|1 $SHIBK を USD に
$--
|1 $SHIBK を MYR に
RM--
|1 $SHIBK を TRY に
₺--
|1 $SHIBK を JPY に
¥--
|1 $SHIBK を RUB に
₽--
|1 $SHIBK を INR に
₹--
|1 $SHIBK を IDR に
Rp--
|1 $SHIBK を PHP に
₱--
|1 $SHIBK を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 $SHIBK を BRL に
R$--
|1 $SHIBK を CAD に
C$--
|1 $SHIBK を BDT に
৳--
|1 $SHIBK を NGN に
₦--
|1 $SHIBK を UAH に
₴--
|1 $SHIBK を VES に
Bs--
|1 $SHIBK を PKR に
Rs--
|1 $SHIBK を KZT に
₸--
|1 $SHIBK を THB に
฿--
|1 $SHIBK を TWD に
NT$--
|1 $SHIBK を CHF に
Fr--
|1 $SHIBK を HKD に
HK$--
|1 $SHIBK を MAD に
.د.م--