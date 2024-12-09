Request 価格(REQ)
Request（REQ）の本日のライブ価格は 0.130667 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 100.47M USD です。REQ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Request 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.61M USD
です- Request 1日内の価格変動率は -6.50%
です- 循環供給量は 769.29M USD です
MEXCで REQ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REQ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Request から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0090872205116421 です。
過去30日間における Request から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0422000052 です。
過去60日間における Request から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0490167981 です。
過去90日間における Request から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.02717508332502888 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0090872205116421
|-6.50%
|30日
|$ +0.0422000052
|+32.30%
|60日
|$ +0.0490167981
|+37.51%
|90日
|$ +0.02717508332502888
|+26.26%
Request の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.20%
-6.50%
+4.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 REQ を AUD に
A$0.20253385
|1 REQ を GBP に
￡0.10192026
|1 REQ を EUR に
€0.12282698
|1 REQ を USD に
$0.130667
|1 REQ を MYR に
RM0.57754814
|1 REQ を TRY に
₺4.5472116
|1 REQ を JPY に
¥19.66930351
|1 REQ を RUB に
₽13.09936675
|1 REQ を INR に
₹11.09232163
|1 REQ を IDR に
Rp2,074.07859767
|1 REQ を PHP に
₱7.57999267
|1 REQ を EGP に
￡E.6.59999017
|1 REQ を BRL に
R$0.79053535
|1 REQ を CAD に
C$0.18424047
|1 REQ を BDT に
৳15.62385319
|1 REQ を NGN に
₦205.45033744
|1 REQ を UAH に
₴5.43444053
|1 REQ を VES に
Bs6.272016
|1 REQ を PKR に
Rs36.33587936
|1 REQ を KZT に
₸66.46246288
|1 REQ を THB に
฿4.41001125
|1 REQ を TWD に
NT$4.23622414
|1 REQ を CHF に
Fr0.11368029
|1 REQ を HKD に
HK$1.01528259
|1 REQ を MAD に
.د.م1.30405666