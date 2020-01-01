QuStream (QST) トケノミクス
QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness.
At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries.
QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization.
The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment.
Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
QuStream (QST) トケノミクス & 価格分析
QuStream (QST) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
QuStream (QST) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
QuStream (QST) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QST トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QST トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QST のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QST トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
