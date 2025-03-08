QuStream 価格(QST)
QuStream（QST）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00153633 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.54M USD です。QST から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な QuStream 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 68.16K USD
です- QuStream 1日内の価格変動率は +19.24%
です- 循環供給量は 999.99M USD です
MEXCで QST から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QST 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の QuStream から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00024792 です。
過去30日間における QuStream から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における QuStream から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における QuStream から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00024792
|+19.24%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
QuStream の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+5.71%
+19.24%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
QuStream (QST) Project Description QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness. At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries. QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization. The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment. Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
