モネロ (XMR) トケノミクス
モネロ (XMR) 情報
Moneroは、ビットコインやイーサリアムなどの他のパブリックブロックチェーンとは異なり、暗号化を使用して送受信アドレスとトランザクション量をマスクします。デフォルトでは、すべてのMoneroトランザクションは、送信アドレスと受信アドレス、およびトランザクション量をわかりにくくします。モネロは代替可能です。これは、Moneroが検閲のリスクなしに常に受け入れられることを意味します。モンローは会社ではありません。これは、時間を寄付したり、コミュニティからの寄付によって資金提供されたりする、世界中の暗号化および分散システムの専門家によって開発されています。これは、Moneroが特定の国によってシャットダウンされることも、特定の法域によって制限されることもできないことを意味します。
モネロ (XMR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
モネロ (XMR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
モネロ (XMR) の詳細なトークン構造
XMR トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused, decentralized, and fungible cryptocurrency. Its token economics are designed to balance privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability. Here’s a comprehensive structure, including all the major economic mechanisms:
Token Issuance & Supply Mechanism
Issuance Model
|Mechanism
|Details
|Consensus
|Proof-of-Work (PoW)
|Mining Algorithm
|RandomX (ASIC-resistant, CPU-friendly, upgrades via scheduled hard forks)
|Supply Model
|Disinflationary until “tail emission”; perpetual inflation from June 2022
|Block Reward
|6 XMR per block (every 2 minutes) as of June 2022 (tail emission)
|Max Supply
|No max supply; ongoing minor inflation to maintain miner incentives
|Initial Emissions
|Disinflationary until 18.4M XMR (reached May 2022), then tail emission
Table: Monero Block Reward Evolution
|Phase
|Reward Model
|Supply Impact
|Pre-tail emission (2014-2022)
|Decaying
|Reached ~18.4M XMR
|Tail emission (post-2022)
|Fixed (6 XMR/block)
|Perpetual, minor inflation
Key Points:
- Monero's ongoing, fixed block reward ("tail emission") ensures network security beyond the initial emission phase by always providing an incentive for miners, avoiding fee-only security issues seen in capped-supply blockchains.
- "Disinflationary" means supply growth rate decreases over time, but never hits zero.
Token Allocation Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Genesis Allocation
|No ICO, no pre-mine, no founder or team allocation. All XMR distributed via mining from inception.
|Ongoing Allocation
|All new XMR generated goes to PoW miners via block rewards (plus transaction fees).
|Community Grants
|Development can be funded via the Community Crowdfunding System (CCS), where community members propose and donate XMR; contributors are paid only after hitting milestones.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Primary Utility
|Peer-to-peer payments, private and secure transactions.
|Miners
|Incentivized by block rewards (emission + fees) to validate and secure the network.
|Contributors
|Optionally funded via CCS or direct community donation.
|Additional Uses
|Payment for goods/services (especially in privacy-threshold scenarios), exchange for other currencies, participation in donations/bounties.
- XMR is used for:
- Anonymous payments (default privacy and fungibility)
- Transaction fee payment
- Miner rewards
- Community/CCS-funded bounties (contributor incentives)
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
|Mechanism
|Details
|Built-in Locks
|Standard Monero transactions can optionally have a customizable lock/unlock time, specified by the sender.
|Unlocking Time
|If activated during a transaction, funds are locked until a specific block height or timestamp, after which they can be spent.
|Typical Usage
|Most transfers are immediately spendable. Locking is optional/rare and not protocol-mandated.
- Technical Note: According to Monero documentation, when sending a transaction, the sender may specify a lock time; until this lock expires, the recipient cannot spend the received XMR.
- The unlock time is generally shown as a number of blocks; the recipient can view the remaining lock duration in their wallet.
Distribution Table Summary
|Aspect
|Model/Mechanism
|Notes
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work, ongoing tail emission
|6 XMR/block (~every 2 minutes) forever
|Initial Allocation
|All via mining
|No ICO, no premine
|Team/Investors
|None
|Strictly decentralized/mining-based distribution
|Incentive for Holders
|Network usage, fungibility, privacy
|No staking, no interest/dividends
|Lock/Unlock
|Optional per transaction
|Sender-defined, rarely used in typical transactions
|Vesting
|None, except via transaction-level locking
|No team or investor vesting/cliff
Additional Economic Context and Comparison
- Monero’s model contrasts with most modern tokens that have team/advisor/investor allocations and vesting schedules, or rely on proof-of-stake (PoS) for distribution and alignment.
- The perpetual "tail emission" is a unique feature meant to guarantee long-term network sustainability and decentralization by continually incentivizing miners. This stands in contrast to capped-supply models that risk security budget issues.
Governance Note
- Monero does not employ on-chain, token-based governance. Technical changes are discussed in public forums and GitHub, and ratified through network upgrade (hard fork) adoption by the majority of nodes/miners.
Conclusion
Monero (XMR) is an example of “pure” mining-based issuance where all coins are distributed fairly and permissionlessly, and ongoing supply is modest, transparent, and predictable. Its token economics are deliberately simple and robust, prioritizing privacy, decentralization, and resistance to central planning. Locking mechanisms are available but rarely enforced at the protocol level, and there is no traditional vesting or allocation schedule beyond the mined emission itself.
モネロ (XMR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
モネロ (XMR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される XMR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
XMR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
XMR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、XMR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。