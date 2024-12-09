QANplatform 価格(QANX)
QANplatform（QANX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0491551 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 83.60M USD です。QANX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な QANplatform 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.02M USD
です- QANplatform 1日内の価格変動率は -3.72%
です- 循環供給量は 1.70B USD です
MEXCで QANX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QANX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の QANplatform から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00190103276884615 です。
過去30日間における QANplatform から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0517147780 です。
過去60日間における QANplatform から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0297040189 です。
過去90日間における QANplatform から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00190103276884615
|-3.72%
|30日
|$ +0.0517147780
|+105.21%
|60日
|$ +0.0297040189
|+60.43%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
QANplatform の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.19%
-3.72%
+31.57%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
