What Is QANplatform (QANX)?
QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it.
Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ?
Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones.
What Makes QANplatform Unique?
QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises:
- Hybrid blockchain platform
- 80% faster implementation than other blockchains
- Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market
- Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains
- Enterprise-ready transaction speed
- Quantum-resistant security
The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
QANplatform (QANX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
QANplatform (QANX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
QANplatform (QANX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
QANplatform (QANX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QANX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QANX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QANX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QANX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
