POKI 価格(POKI)
-0.86%
-15.04%
-39.33%
-39.33%
POKI (POKI) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、POKI は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。POKI の史上最高値は $ 0.00106015 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、POKI は過去1時間で -0.86%、過去24時間で -15.04% 、過去7日間で -39.33% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
POKI の現在の時価総額は $ 17.00K、24時間取引高は -- です。POKI の循環供給量は 984.13M、総供給量は 999921161.87401 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 17.27K です。
本日の POKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における POKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における POKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における POKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-15.04%
|30日
|$ 0
|-81.90%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
In the fast-moving world of Solana, traders, builders, and communities are always on the lookout for something that blends fun, utility, and excitement. That’s where POKI comes in. More than just a token, POKI is your entry pass to a thrilling journey across the Solana ecosystem, delivering both entertainment and opportunity in one sweet package.
POKI isn’t just about speculation—it’s about creating a culture where holding a token feels like being part of an adventure. Imagine every chart movement, every pump, and every dip becoming part of a storyline that the community builds together. With its lighthearted spirit and bold vision, POKI transforms trading into an experience rather than a chore. Holding POKI is like strapping yourself in for a roller coaster—there are ups, downs, and surprises, but the ride is always unforgettable.
On Solana, speed and low fees set the stage for innovation, and POKI embraces that environment fully. Transactions are fast, communities form quickly, and momentum builds in real time. POKI’s mission is to harness that energy and channel it into a growing movement. It’s not just another token sitting idly on the blockchain—it’s alive, moving with the market, and designed to bring people together.
What makes POKI special is its dual identity: it’s both a meme and a mission. As a meme, it brings the fun, the culture, and the virality that crypto loves. As a mission, it provides structure, plans, and goals that keep the community anchored. A portion of supply is carefully allocated, strategies are transparent, and the roadmap is guided by the principle of sustainability. The balance between hype and long-term vision is what gives POKI its unique flavor.
Whether you’re a casual trader looking for excitement, a Solana degen chasing the next big play, or a believer in community-driven projects, POKI welcomes you. This is not just a ticket you hold—it’s a pass that grants you access to moments, memes, and milestones that will define your crypto journey.
The sweetest ride isn’t about the destination—it’s about the thrill of being on board. With POKI, you’re not just buying a token, you’re joining a movement that’s ready to light up Solana with energy, laughter, and growth. So buckle up, because the ride has just begun.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
POKI (POKI) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの POKI (POKI) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば POKI の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。
今すぐ POKI の価格予測 をチェック！
POKI (POKI) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ POKI トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-22 12:58:37
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが109,000ドルを下回り、イーサリアムが3,900ドルのサポートラインを失い、暗号資産の時価総額が3.751兆ドルに下落
|10-21 22:34:24
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが反発し、20分間で1%以上上昇して108,000ドルを突破
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。