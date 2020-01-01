Phill (PHILL) トケノミクス
Phill (PHILL) 情報
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming.
The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto.
Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets.
In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
Phill (PHILL) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Phill (PHILL) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Phill (PHILL) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Phill (PHILL) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PHILL トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PHILL トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PHILL のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PHILL トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
PHILL 価格予測
PHILL の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PHILL 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
