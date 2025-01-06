Phill 価格(PHILL)
Phill（PHILL）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 47.03K USD です。PHILL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Phill 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.08K USD
です- Phill 1日内の価格変動率は +4.51%
です- 循環供給量は 999.46M USD です
MEXCで PHILL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PHILL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Phill から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Phill から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Phill から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Phill から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.51%
|30日
|$ 0
|-40.05%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Phill の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.19%
+4.51%
+11.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PHILL を AUD に
A$--
|1 PHILL を GBP に
￡--
|1 PHILL を EUR に
€--
|1 PHILL を USD に
$--
|1 PHILL を MYR に
RM--
|1 PHILL を TRY に
₺--
|1 PHILL を JPY に
¥--
|1 PHILL を RUB に
₽--
|1 PHILL を INR に
₹--
|1 PHILL を IDR に
Rp--
|1 PHILL を PHP に
₱--
|1 PHILL を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 PHILL を BRL に
R$--
|1 PHILL を CAD に
C$--
|1 PHILL を BDT に
৳--
|1 PHILL を NGN に
₦--
|1 PHILL を UAH に
₴--
|1 PHILL を VES に
Bs--
|1 PHILL を PKR に
Rs--
|1 PHILL を KZT に
₸--
|1 PHILL を THB に
฿--
|1 PHILL を TWD に
NT$--
|1 PHILL を CHF に
Fr--
|1 PHILL を HKD に
HK$--
|1 PHILL を MAD に
.د.م--