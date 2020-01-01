Obsidium (OBS) トケノミクス
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent.
OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem.
About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem.
Focus & Development Areas
Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc…
Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication.
Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. )
NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. )
Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available.
Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem.
Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface.
Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
Obsidium (OBS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Obsidium (OBS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Obsidium (OBS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Obsidium (OBS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される OBS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
OBS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
OBS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、OBS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。