Obsidium 価格(OBS)
Obsidium（OBS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00253051 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 16.02K USD です。OBS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Obsidium 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.29K USD
です- Obsidium 1日内の価格変動率は +0.03%
です- 循環供給量は 6.33M USD です
MEXCで OBS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OBS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Obsidium から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Obsidium から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000015117 です。
過去60日間における Obsidium から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000026967 です。
過去90日間における Obsidium から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000001592669972855 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30日
|$ -0.0000015117
|-0.05%
|60日
|$ -0.0000026967
|-0.10%
|90日
|$ +0.000001592669972855
|+0.06%
Obsidium の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.10%
+0.03%
+0.19%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 OBS を AUD に
A$0.004048816
|1 OBS を GBP に
￡0.002024408
|1 OBS を EUR に
€0.0024292896
|1 OBS を USD に
$0.00253051
|1 OBS を MYR に
RM0.0114126001
|1 OBS を TRY に
₺0.0893776132
|1 OBS を JPY に
¥0.3987324607
|1 OBS を RUB に
₽0.272029825
|1 OBS を INR に
₹0.2169406223
|1 OBS を IDR に
Rp40.8146717053
|1 OBS を PHP に
₱0.1471238514
|1 OBS を EGP に
￡E.0.1281956366
|1 OBS を BRL に
R$0.0154614161
|1 OBS を CAD に
C$0.0036186293
|1 OBS を BDT に
৳0.3077353211
|1 OBS を NGN に
₦3.9111309509
|1 OBS を UAH に
₴0.1070152679
|1 OBS を VES に
Bs0.13158652
|1 OBS を PKR に
Rs0.7056580186
|1 OBS を KZT に
₸1.338892841
|1 OBS を THB に
฿0.0875809511
|1 OBS を TWD に
NT$0.0830513382
|1 OBS を CHF に
Fr0.002277459
|1 OBS を HKD に
HK$0.0196620627
|1 OBS を MAD に
.د.م0.0253051