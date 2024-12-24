Libre 価格(LIBRE)
Libre（LIBRE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 823.62K USD です。LIBRE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Libre 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.22 USD
です- Libre 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 2.72B USD です
MEXCで LIBRE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LIBRE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Libre から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Libre から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Libre から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Libre から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-73.17%
|60日
|$ 0
|+4.35%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Libre の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-65.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Libre is a new blockchain for making Bitcoin and Tether faster, cheaper, and easier to use. There is no worldwide solution for fast Bitcoin and Tether with the ability to swap between the two efficiently. Lightning is a solution for small Bitcoin transactions, but the TARO implementation of stablecoin is years out and likely to be highly centralized / gated. Chains such as THOR offer native swaps, but costs are high and transactions are extremely slow. Centralized exchanges and services such as Changelly, Strike, and others have usability drawbacks, custodian single point of failure, and geographical restrictions. Libre has a permissionless, open-source SWAP (AMM) for trading BTC / USDT for low fees and ultrafast transactions. Libre allows users to onboard with Bitcoin or Lightning Network quickly and with minimal amounts. The Bitcoin and USDT peg-in/out is handled by the PNetwork of MPC nodes. Lightning Node Providers can connect to Libre and earn fees. The AMM is incentivized directly from the chain with farming rewards. There is no frontend dependency or dependency on a centralized team. LIBRE must be "staked" to engage in governance - voting for validators and DAO proposals. In exchange for securing the network, LIBRE holders receive staking rewards in LIBRE. These staking rewards begin high and decrease over time. You choose the amount of LIBRE to stake and the number of days your LIBRE will be staked. The earlier you stake and the longer you stake, the higher your yield.
