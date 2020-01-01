Libre (LIBRE) トケノミクス
Libre (LIBRE) 情報
Libre is a new blockchain for making Bitcoin and Tether faster, cheaper, and easier to use.
There is no worldwide solution for fast Bitcoin and Tether with the ability to swap between the two efficiently. Lightning is a solution for small Bitcoin transactions, but the TARO implementation of stablecoin is years out and likely to be highly centralized / gated. Chains such as THOR offer native swaps, but costs are high and transactions are extremely slow. Centralized exchanges and services such as Changelly, Strike, and others have usability drawbacks, custodian single point of failure, and geographical restrictions.
Libre has a permissionless, open-source SWAP (AMM) for trading BTC / USDT for low fees and ultrafast transactions. Libre allows users to onboard with Bitcoin or Lightning Network quickly and with minimal amounts. The Bitcoin and USDT peg-in/out is handled by the PNetwork of MPC nodes. Lightning Node Providers can connect to Libre and earn fees. The AMM is incentivized directly from the chain with farming rewards. There is no frontend dependency or dependency on a centralized team.
LIBRE must be "staked" to engage in governance - voting for validators and DAO proposals. In exchange for securing the network, LIBRE holders receive staking rewards in LIBRE. These staking rewards begin high and decrease over time.
You choose the amount of LIBRE to stake and the number of days your LIBRE will be staked.
The earlier you stake and the longer you stake, the higher your yield.
Libre (LIBRE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Libre (LIBRE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Libre (LIBRE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Libre (LIBRE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LIBRE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LIBRE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LIBRE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LIBRE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
LIBRE 価格予測
LIBRE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の LIBRE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。