Ket 価格(KET)
Ket（KET）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01180059 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 11.80M USD です。KET から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ket 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 701.09K USD
です- Ket 1日内の価格変動率は +15.36%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで KET から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KET 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ket から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00157114 です。
過去30日間における Ket から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Ket から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Ket から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00157114
|+15.36%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ket の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.62%
+15.36%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
