FATCAT 価格($FATCAT)
FATCAT（$FATCAT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00240548 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.20M USD です。$FATCAT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FATCAT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 29.28K USD
です- FATCAT 1日内の価格変動率は +9.59%
です- 循環供給量は 910.77M USD です
本日の FATCAT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00021055 です。
過去30日間における FATCAT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0031473086 です。
過去60日間における FATCAT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における FATCAT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00021055
|+9.59%
|30日
|$ +0.0031473086
|+130.84%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
FATCAT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.50%
+9.59%
-8.74%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Fatcat is a political term originally describing a rich political donor, also called an angel or big-money man. This is inspired by A great man who change the narrative of cryptocurrency. A Fat Cat is a man of large means and slight political experience who, having reached middle age, and success in business, and finding no further thrill, sense or satisfaction in the mere piling up of more millions, develops a yearning for some sort of public honor, and is willing to pay for it. There are such men in all the States, and they are as welcome to the organization [i.e., the party] as the flowers in May. They relieve the pressure all along the line, lighten the load, make life brighter and better for the busy machine workers. The [political] machine has what the Fat Cat wants [i.e., public honor], and the Fat Cat has what the machine must have, to wit, money
