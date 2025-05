FAFO ( FAFO ) とは何か

The term FAFO gained widespread attention when Elon Musk tweeted "FAFO" after suspending Kanye West from Twitter. In January 2025, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump taunted his political opponents by posting an AI-generated picture of himself with the caption "FAFO" on his social media accounts. Trump's post immediately launched FAFO into U.S. political discourse. The term has since been used regularly by Elon Musk, the Trump administration, and countless U.S. politicians and celebrities, making it the biggest political meme in U.S. history.

