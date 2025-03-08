Ethernity Chain 価格(ERN)
Ethernity Chain（ERN）の本日のライブ価格は 1.89 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 44.75M USD です。ERN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ethernity Chain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.49M USD
です- Ethernity Chain 1日内の価格変動率は +3.88%
です- 循環供給量は 23.72M USD です
MEXCで ERN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ERN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ethernity Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.070449 です。
過去30日間における Ethernity Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.7348314330 です。
過去60日間における Ethernity Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.5969043360 です。
過去90日間における Ethernity Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ -1.53124304355343 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.070449
|+3.88%
|30日
|$ +0.7348314330
|+38.88%
|60日
|$ -0.5969043360
|-31.58%
|90日
|$ -1.53124304355343
|-44.75%
Ethernity Chain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.27%
+3.88%
+7.36%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Welcome to the Future of Entertainment with Ethernity Chain! Initially launched as an NFT marketplace, Ethernity Chain has transformed into an ETH Layer 2 platform with enhanced AI-driven security, setting new standards for on-chain entertainment, all powered by $ERN. With the global entertainment and media market projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030, Ethernity Chain is positioned as the premier platform for global brands to transition their franchises onto the blockchain. Having already onboarded icons like Lionel Messi, Shaquille O'Neal, and Muhammad Ali, Ethernity Chain now focuses on the biggest entertainment franchises, offering a purpose-built platform with an industry-first built-in AI security model. Crafted through discussions with industry leaders, Ethernity Chain's Layer 2 solution boasts key features such as AI-enhanced security and DRM, easy integration with a plug-and-play toolkit, eco-friendly operations with reduced gas fees, and 100% EVM compatibility for seamless operations. Brands can leverage the Ethernity product suite and plug-and-play toolkit to develop next-gen Web3 applications spanning web3 games, digital collectibles, RWAs, and interactive media. Exciting launches are on the horizon, including the FanableApp RWA marketplace, the Exorians sci-fi franchise and Web3 game, and numerous third-party applications by industry-leading teams. Get ready to experience the future of entertainment with Ethernity Chain!
|1 ERN を AUD に
A$2.9862
|1 ERN を GBP に
￡1.4553
|1 ERN を EUR に
€1.7388
|1 ERN を USD に
$1.89
|1 ERN を MYR に
RM8.3349
|1 ERN を TRY に
₺68.8716
|1 ERN を JPY に
¥279.7767
|1 ERN を RUB に
₽170.1
|1 ERN を INR に
₹164.619
|1 ERN を IDR に
Rp30,983.6016
|1 ERN を PHP に
₱108.6372
|1 ERN を EGP に
￡E.95.7663
|1 ERN を BRL に
R$10.9242
|1 ERN を CAD に
C$2.7027
|1 ERN を BDT に
৳229.8807
|1 ERN を NGN に
₦2,854.9773
|1 ERN を UAH に
₴77.9814
|1 ERN を VES に
Bs120.96
|1 ERN を PKR に
Rs529.8426
|1 ERN を KZT に
₸928.2735
|1 ERN を THB に
฿63.8064
|1 ERN を TWD に
NT$62.0676
|1 ERN を CHF に
Fr1.6632
|1 ERN を HKD に
HK$14.6853
|1 ERN を MAD に
.د.م18.3897
|1 ERN を MXN に
$38.2914