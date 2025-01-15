BOTIFY 価格(BOTIFY)
BOTIFY（BOTIFY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02354771 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 23.51M USD です。BOTIFY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BOTIFY 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.01M USD
です- BOTIFY 1日内の価格変動率は +18.78%
です- 循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です
MEXCで BOTIFY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BOTIFY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BOTIFY から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00372306 です。
過去30日間における BOTIFY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BOTIFY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BOTIFY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00372306
|+18.78%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BOTIFY の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+9.33%
+18.78%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Botify.cloud is the Shopify of crypto. Merging advanced AI with blockchain to transform your crypto and real-world operations. Easily create any AI-powered bot by specifying your needs, with our certified, top-tier bots ensuring unmatched quality and security. Powered by $BOTIFY, holders earn lifetime revenue shares and passive rewards, while our no-code tools provide instant visibility and limitless automation. Why limit yourself when Botify can revolutionize how you interact with the world? Our platform addresses the fragmented nature of current agent marketplaces by providing a centralized, trusted environment where quality and security are paramount. Every bot listed on Botify.cloud undergoes a rigorous certification process to ensure reliability and performance giving users peace of mind and confidence in their automation tools. With Botify.cloud, users can explore a diverse range of agent categories, including trading, volume management, social media, and utility bots. Our instant bot creation tool allows users to customize bots to their needs quickly and easily. Additionally, our unique revenue-sharing model through the $BOTIFY token incentivizes long-term participation and investment offering passive income opportunities for token holders. Botify.cloud is not just a marketplace; it’s a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Our mission is to democratize crypto automation, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency space.
