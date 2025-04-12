Blockasset 価格(BLOCK)
Blockasset（BLOCK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0347682 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.92M USD です。BLOCK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Blockasset 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Blockasset 1日内の価格変動率は +9.59%
です- 循環供給量は 199.02M USD です
MEXCで BLOCK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BLOCK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Blockasset から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00304151 です。
過去30日間における Blockasset から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0158462225 です。
過去60日間における Blockasset から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0151143727 です。
過去90日間における Blockasset から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.03507265577816554 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00304151
|+9.59%
|30日
|$ +0.0158462225
|+45.58%
|60日
|$ -0.0151143727
|-43.47%
|90日
|$ -0.03507265577816554
|-50.21%
Blockasset の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.24%
+9.59%
+15.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Blockasset is the sports network you own. We create, build, and manage sports-centric products, governed by our community of sports fans with value is distributed back to you, our community. The Blockasset suite of products includes: BlockPicks: Make picks, earn crypto. It’s that simple with BlockPicks, the sports prediction game where accurate sports picks earn BLOCK token rewards. Play for free, climb the leaderboard, share with friends and start earning rewards. BlockPicks serves as the gateway into the ecosystem, attracting mainstream sports fans with our unique in-game social sharing tools. BlockBet: A community-driven social sportsbook that shares value through our network of members and BLOCK token holders. BlockSport: Our media and distribution arm targets billions of sports fans worldwide with world-class media, leveraging our roster of athlete partners, including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Khamzat Chimaev from the UFC. By disrupting traditional sports outlets, BlockSport allows BLOCK token holders to govern the content we produce and the athletes we partner with. As a member, you can start earning BLOCK tokens immediately by supporting us on social media, staking, adding BLOCK liquidity, playing BlockPicks, and using BlockBet, as part of our comprehensive rewards program. As you progress, you’ll be eligible for greater rewards. At Blockasset, it pays to be a sports fan. So, claim your member's card, acquire some BLOCK tokens, and start earning.
