Blockasset (BLOCK) トケノミクス
Blockasset (BLOCK) 情報
Blockasset is the sports network you own.
We create, build, and manage sports-centric products, governed by our community of sports fans with value is distributed back to you, our community.
The Blockasset suite of products includes: BlockPicks: Make picks, earn crypto. It’s that simple with BlockPicks, the sports prediction game where accurate sports picks earn BLOCK token rewards. Play for free, climb the leaderboard, share with friends and start earning rewards. BlockPicks serves as the gateway into the ecosystem, attracting mainstream sports fans with our unique in-game social sharing tools. BlockBet: A community-driven social sportsbook that shares value through our network of members and BLOCK token holders. BlockSport: Our media and distribution arm targets billions of sports fans worldwide with world-class media, leveraging our roster of athlete partners, including Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Khamzat Chimaev from the UFC. By disrupting traditional sports outlets, BlockSport allows BLOCK token holders to govern the content we produce and the athletes we partner with.
As a member, you can start earning BLOCK tokens immediately by supporting us on social media, staking, adding BLOCK liquidity, playing BlockPicks, and using BlockBet, as part of our comprehensive rewards program. As you progress, you’ll be eligible for greater rewards.
At Blockasset, it pays to be a sports fan. So, claim your member's card, acquire some BLOCK tokens, and start earning.
Blockasset (BLOCK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Blockasset (BLOCK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Blockasset (BLOCK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Blockasset (BLOCK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BLOCK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BLOCK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BLOCK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BLOCK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BLOCK 価格予測
BLOCK の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BLOCK 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。