BitRunes 価格(BRUNE)
BitRunes（BRUNE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BRUNE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BitRunes 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.18 USD
です- BitRunes 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BRUNE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BRUNE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BitRunes から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BitRunes から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BitRunes から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BitRunes から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|60日
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BitRunes の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BitRunes is a suite of services designed to propel the Rune token standard, a fungible token standard built on the Bitcoin blockchain's Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, offering a decentralized and efficient solution for tokenization. BitRunes extends the capabilities of Runes by providing essential infrastructures for Rune etching, transfer and UTXO management. Runes are represented by UTXOs, and each UTXO can contain any amount of any number of runes. It stems from the need for an efficient standardized fungible token system on the Bitcoin blockchain, leveraging its robust UTXO model. In Bitcoin's transaction model, when someone sends bitcoins to another person, they're essentially spending a certain amount of bitcoins they received in a previous transaction. These received bitcoins are represented by UTXOs. When spending bitcoins, the spender needs to reference these UTXOs as inputs in their new transaction. Once a UTXO is used as an input in a transaction, it becomes "spent" and cannot be used again. As the demand for an efficient token solution on Bitcoin continues to grow, the BitRunes ecosystem emerges as an innovative doorway to a world of possibilities with Runes. BitRunes is designed to work flawlessly with Bitcoin's UTXO system, the backbone of its secure transactions. We understand that a smooth user experience is key. That's why BitRunes prioritizes efficient UTXO management, ensuring your Rune transactions are handled quickly and easily within the familiar Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BRUNE を AUD に
A$--
|1 BRUNE を GBP に
￡--
|1 BRUNE を EUR に
€--
|1 BRUNE を USD に
$--
|1 BRUNE を MYR に
RM--
|1 BRUNE を TRY に
₺--
|1 BRUNE を JPY に
¥--
|1 BRUNE を RUB に
₽--
|1 BRUNE を INR に
₹--
|1 BRUNE を IDR に
Rp--
|1 BRUNE を PHP に
₱--
|1 BRUNE を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 BRUNE を BRL に
R$--
|1 BRUNE を CAD に
C$--
|1 BRUNE を BDT に
৳--
|1 BRUNE を NGN に
₦--
|1 BRUNE を UAH に
₴--
|1 BRUNE を VES に
Bs--
|1 BRUNE を PKR に
Rs--
|1 BRUNE を KZT に
₸--
|1 BRUNE を THB に
฿--
|1 BRUNE を TWD に
NT$--
|1 BRUNE を CHF に
Fr--
|1 BRUNE を HKD に
HK$--
|1 BRUNE を MAD に
.د.م--