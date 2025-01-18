BeFaster Holder Token 価格(BFHT)
BeFaster Holder Token（BFHT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0070447 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BFHT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BeFaster Holder Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 10.28K USD
です- BeFaster Holder Token 1日内の価格変動率は +1.33%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の BeFaster Holder Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BeFaster Holder Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0023468396 です。
過去60日間における BeFaster Holder Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0095246626 です。
過去90日間における BeFaster Holder Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0044340172436244414 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.33%
|30日
|$ +0.0023468396
|+33.31%
|60日
|$ +0.0095246626
|+135.20%
|90日
|$ +0.0044340172436244414
|+169.84%
BeFaster Holder Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.30%
+1.33%
+34.63%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
