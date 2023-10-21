BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス

BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス

BBAChain (BBA) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
BBAChain (BBA) 情報

BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents.

BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for:

• Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions.

BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as:

• A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://bbachain.com
Whitepaper：
https://bbachain.com/docs/bba-whitepaper.pdf

BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス & 価格分析

BBAChain (BBA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 25.63M
総供給量：
$ 296.00M
循環供給量：
$ 158.34M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 47.91M
史上最高値：
$ 2.11
過去最安値：
$ 0.03676833
現在の価格：
$ 0.161852
BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

BBAChain (BBA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BBA トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

BBA トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

BBA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BBA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。