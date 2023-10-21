BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス
BBAChain (BBA) 情報
BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents.
BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for:
• Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions.
BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as:
• A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.
BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BBAChain (BBA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BBAChain (BBA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BBAChain (BBA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BBA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BBA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BBA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BBA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BBA 価格予測
BBA の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BBA 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
