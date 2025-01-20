BBAChain 価格(BBA)
BBAChain（BBA）の本日のライブ価格は 1.06 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BBA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BBAChain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 338.82K USD
です- BBAChain 1日内の価格変動率は -7.24%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BBA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BBA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BBAChain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.082817096801337 です。
過去30日間における BBAChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BBAChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BBAChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.082817096801337
|-7.24%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BBAChain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.51%
-7.24%
+0.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents. BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for: • Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions. BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as: • A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.
