BaseSwap 価格(BSWAP)
BaseSwap（BSWAP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.380459 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.74M USD です。BSWAP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BaseSwap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 43.17K USD
です- BaseSwap 1日内の価格変動率は +1.30%
です- 循環供給量は 7.21M USD です
本日の BaseSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00487734 です。
過去30日間における BaseSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0227266422 です。
過去60日間における BaseSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2658951098 です。
過去90日間における BaseSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.23034989082417685 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00487734
|+1.30%
|30日
|$ -0.0227266422
|-5.97%
|60日
|$ +0.2658951098
|+69.89%
|90日
|$ +0.23034989082417685
|+153.45%
BaseSwap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
+1.30%
-9.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The First Native DEX on BASE. By Based Team for Based You. The liquidity marketplace from simplistic to advanced we have it all. aseSwap is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) that introduces a groundbreaking concept by allowing users to not only trade assets but also earn protocol-generated revenue from fees. This innovative feature is made possible through the $BSWAP & $BSX tokens, enabling users to directly earn cryptocurrencies from swap fees. Utilizing a sophisticated Smart Order Routing system, BaseSwap ensures optimal prices while minimizing gas fees. The evolving system guarantees competitive swap rates across its matrix of pools, enhancing user trading experiences. With trading fees lower than leading decentralized and centralized exchanges, BaseSwap provides exceptional cost savings. Its user-friendly UI simplifies DeFi interactions, enabling easy token swaps, liquidity provision, and farming participation. Chosen for its robust security and cost-effectiveness, BaseSwap is integrated with the Base Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution incubated by Coinbase. This partnership offers security, scalability, and seamless interoperability, aligning with BaseSwap's commitment to user-centric and economically efficient trading. Benefiting from the Base Network's economical EVM setting and priority access to Ethereum functionalities, BaseSwap maintains minimal trading fees and a superior trading experience. Supported by Coinbase's user community and fiat onramps, BaseSwap is positioned for success in the evolving DeFi landscape.
