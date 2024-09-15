SEI (SEI) トケノミクス
SEI (SEI) 情報
Seiは暗号資産の交換に最適化されたレイヤー1であり、完全にオープンソースの汎用ブロックチェーンです。Seiが基礎となるコンセンサスメカニズムとトランザクション処理に施した進歩により、Seiブロックチェーン上に構築されたアプリの並列実行、業界をリードする最終性、スムーズなユーザー体験を実現しています。
SEI (SEI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
SEI (SEI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
SEI (SEI) の詳細なトークン構造
SEI トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Sei (SEI) is designed as a high-performance, general-purpose Layer-1 with a token model that carefully balances ecosystem incentives, user participation, and long-term sustainability. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocations, mechanisms, vesting, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At genesis (August 2023), various allocations became immediately available, while large portions are subject to long-term vesting and release schedules.
- Ongoing Issuance: Some rewards (e.g., staking) may be inflationary and drawn from the ecosystem reserve, particularly after initial allocations are distributed.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Amount (SEI)
|Unlock/Vesting Details
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|4.80B
|27% at genesis, 73% over 9 years; fuels staking, rewards, ecosystem growth
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|2.00B
|Long-term variable vesting
|Team
|20%
|2.00B
|1-year cliff, then 5 years variable vesting
|Foundation
|9%
|0.90B
|22% at genesis, 78% variable vesting over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|0.30B
|Fully vested early (at/near launch)
Key Principles
- Ecosystem & Staking Priority: Nearly half of the supply is dedicated to on-chain utility, governance, staking rewards, airdrops, and strategic ecosystem adoption.
- Investor and Team Alignment: Private sale and team tokens are locked and released gradually to align contributors with long-term project health.
- Transparency & Predictability: Unlock schedules are designed for transparency and to minimize significant supply shocks.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees.
- Staking: Holders delegate SEI to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. No minimum/maximum on stake or delegators; reward APR typically ~4.46%.
- Governance: SEI confers voting rights on network proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and ecosystem funding are distributed from the reserve.
- Validator Incentives: Staked SEI secures the network, and both validators and delegators receive a pro-rata share of inflationary (reserve) rewards.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
-
Staking Rewards/Ecosystem Reserve: 27% released at genesis; the rest unlocks linearly or per schedule over 9 years.
-
Team: 1-year cliff (no tokens released), followed by incremental unlocking over 5 years.
-
Private Sale Investors: Long-term vesting with predictable monthly releases.
-
Foundation: 22% at launch; rest unlocks steadily over approximately 2 years.
-
Binance Launchpool: Tokens mostly unrestricted at or soon after launch.
-
Unbonding Period: There’s a 3-week waiting period for tokens to become liquid after unstaking.
Unlocking Schedule & Timetable
Summary Table (selected monthly events, simplified for clarity)
|Date
|Category
|Amount Unlocked (SEI)
|Mechanism
|2023-08-15
|Ecosystem Reserve
|1,300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Binance Launchpool
|300,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-08-15
|Foundation
|200,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2024-09-15+
|Team
|42,222,222 (monthly)
|Cliff (after 1yr)
|2024-09-15+
|Private Sale Investors
|55,555,555 (monthly)
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Unlocks for team and private sale begin only after the respective cliffs end (e.g., Team after 1 year).
- Monthly unlock amounts are steady, supporting controlled supply growth into the market.
Implications and Design Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year unlock period for the majority of allocations supports price stability and sustained community/investor engagement.
- Staking & Ecosystem Growth: A massive ecosystem reserve incentivizes protocol usage and onboarding via grants/airdrops, essential for network effect.
- Team Alignment: Cliff + multiyear vesting ensures long-term commitment from core contributors and reduces risk of early sell pressure.
- Transparency: Published schedules and regular unlocks foster investor confidence.
Limitations and Considerations
- Inflationary mechanisms mean staking rewards may dilute circulating supply post-genesis; rate is determined by protocol governance.
- Precise monthly vesting amounts and recipient breakdowns may be adjusted according to governance or protocol upgrades.
- The ecosystem reserve’s use (e.g., how much goes to staking vs. grants) is subject to ongoing project decisions.
Conclusion & Actionable Insights
Sei’s token economics are structured to support both the security and sustainable growth of the network. With transparent, multi-year unlocks, large-scale staking rewards, and a bias toward incentivizing real ecosystem activity, SEI aims to empower both network validators and builders while minimizing supply shocks. Investors and participants should track unlock schedules and governance changes as both can impact circulating supply and incentive structures over time.
Table Format Used: Yes, for allocations and sample unlocks. For detailed monthly breakdowns and real-time unlock amounts, refer to Sei’s official documentation and on-chain data.
SEI (SEI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SEI (SEI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SEI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SEI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SEI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SEI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。