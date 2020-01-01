NEAR (NEAR) トケノミクス
NEAR Protocol は AI のためのブロックチェーンです。次世代の分散型アプリケーションとインテリジェントエージェントを支えるために構築された高性能な AI ネイティブプラットフォームです。Web2 および Web3 全体での取引、運用、相互作用に必要なインフラを提供します。NEAR Protocol は、ユーザー所有の AI（エージェントがユーザーの利益に沿って行動）、インテントとチェーン抽象化（ブロックチェーンの複雑さを排除）、およびシャーディング構造（スケーラビリティ、スピード、低コストの実現）という3つの中核要素を組み合わせています。この統合スタックにより、NEAR Protocol は安全でユーザー主導の AI ネイティブアプリをインターネット規模で構築する基盤となります。
NEAR (NEAR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
NEAR (NEAR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
NEAR (NEAR) の詳細なトークン構造
NEAR トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: NEAR Protocol operates with a fixed annual inflation rate of ~5% based on the total token supply. The initial supply at the Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020 was 1 billion NEAR tokens.
- Supply Schedule: There is a continuous token issuance, with 5% new tokens created each year relative to the total token supply. Of this, 10% of the newly issued tokens annually is allocated directly to the NEAR treasury for ecosystem development and incentives.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The allocation from the initial 1 billion NEAR tokens was as follows (approximate percentages):
- Community Grants and Programs: 17.2%
- Operations Grants: 11.4%
- Foundation Endowment: 10%
- Early Ecosystem: 11.7%
- Remaining tokens were allocated to core contributors, backers, small backers, and community sale participants.
- Transparency: While general categories are public, exact associated wallet addresses for these allocations are not disclosed.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: NEAR tokens are used for paying network transaction (gas) fees, deploying smart contracts, storing data, and making state changes. Storage-staked tokens are locked for the duration of storage and cannot be used elsewhere until storage is released.
- Fee Distribution:
- 70% of transaction fees are burned (removed from supply).
- 30% of transaction fees are rewarded to smart contract creators associated with the relevant transaction.
- Notably, gas fees are not awarded to validators; validator incentives are separate.
- Governance/Staking (veNEAR Proposal):
- A major proposal as of July–December 2024, still under discussion, introduces vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR).
- Locking NEAR for between 3 and 48 months earns users veNEAR (non-transferrable) and proportional governance/voting power. Longer lock-up periods grant higher voting power multipliers: e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR.
- veNEAR holders: Earn NEAR-based rewards (APY), with reward rates set by a Screening Committee, paid from NEAR treasury funds (from the 10% of annual inflation directed to the treasury), and potentially other ecosystem revenue sources.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- Team, Foundation, Backer Lock-Ups: Team, foundation, and certain backer allocations are subject to vesting/lock-up schedules to align incentives and limit sudden market supply.
- Storage Staking: NEAR staked as storage collateral is locked for the required period and is illiquid until storage is released.
- veNEAR Locking: If the governance proposal is enacted, voluntary locking of NEAR for governance will follow a strict lockup (3–48 months) with no early unlock.
- Public Vesting Data: While the lockup and vesting schedule are referenced and were linked in official material, there is no current, centralized public schedule detailing every future unlock for all allocations.
5. Unlocking Time
- Team/Foundation/Venture: Historically, these allocations have vesting over multiple years, with monthly or quarterly unlocks. Specific unlock dates for future tranches are often referenced in project documentation but detailed recent and upcoming unlock schedules were not available in the latest data.
- veNEAR Unlocking: Governed strictly by the user-defined lock period (minimum 3, maximum 48 months). Upon maturity, locked NEAR becomes liquid, and the associated voting power ceases.
- Storage Staking: NEAR is unlocked as soon as storage is released and not before.
- Ecosystem Funds: Often vest according to custom multi-year schedules; direct, up-to-date breakdowns require tracking through governance forums or reported disclosures.
Summary Table: NEAR Token Economic Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|~5% annual inflation, supply increases continuously
|Allocation
|Community grants, ecosystem, backers, team, foundation
|Usage / Incentive
|Network fees (gas/storage), governance (future: veNEAR), rewards
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for team/backers, storage staking, veNEAR lock (proposed)
|Unlocking Timing
|Team/backers: multi-year vesting, veNEAR: 3–48mo., storage: as needed
Nuances and Implications
- Deflationary Counterbalance: Fee burning reduces effective inflation and aligns incentives for long-term holders.
- Adaptive Governance: The veNEAR system aligns stakeholder influence with longer-term commitment, discouraging short-term speculation in governance.
- Treasury Sustainability: Allocating inflation to the treasury funds ongoing growth and incentivizes ecosystem development.
- Vesting Schedules: Standard practice for credible projects; aligns core contributors/investors with project success while minimizing sharp market supply shocks.
- Unlock Data Transparency: Vesting details for NEAR are periodically published, but comprehensive real-time unlock data may be fragmented across ecosystem documentation and governance forums.
Potential Risks and Considerations
- Governance Risk: If the veNEAR proposal is implemented, decisions on APY and governance parameters may centralize power within the Screening Committee unless checked by community processes.
- Inflation Dilution: Although fee burning offsets some inflation, long-term holders need to assess actual dilution via circulating supply growth.
- Unlock Cliff Events: Major unlock events for team/backers may lead to supply shocks if not well-telegraphed.
Recommendations
- For governance participation, consider lock durations that match your intended level of influence and risk tolerance.
- Monitor ecosystem communications and governance forums for the latest on unlock schedules and proposal developments.
- Assess inflation, fee burning, and treasury distributions when contemplating the long-term value thesis for NEAR.
For technical documentation, up-to-date schedules, and the latest governance proposal statuses, refer to the NEAR Protocol official documentation and governance forums. If the veNEAR voting escrow mechanism is critical to your strategy, follow the finalization of the ongoing proposal closely, as its implementation will significantly shape future token dynamics.
NEAR (NEAR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
NEAR (NEAR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NEAR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NEAR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NEAR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NEAR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
