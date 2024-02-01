Test (TST) トケノミクス

Test (TST) トケノミクス

Test (TST) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Test (TST) 情報

CZがバイナンスチェーンに投稿したテストミームコイン。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://testtoken.vip/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://bscscan.com/token/0x86Bb94DdD16Efc8bc58e6b056e8df71D9e666429

Test (TST) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Test (TST) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 39.76M
$ 39.76M$ 39.76M
総供給量：
--
----
循環供給量：
$ 946.91M
$ 946.91M$ 946.91M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
----
史上最高値：
$ 0.5278
$ 0.5278$ 0.5278
過去最安値：
$ 0.000049417650844423
$ 0.000049417650844423$ 0.000049417650844423
現在の価格：
$ 0.04199
$ 0.04199$ 0.04199

Test (TST) の詳細なトークン構造

TST トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Based on the latest available data, there are no verified or structured sources detailing the full token economics for an asset called "Test"—including issuance mechanism, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking periods. A search of Messari’s indexed research and databases did not yield primary data on the Test token’s distribution schedules or unlock tables.

Given the absence of asset-specific information for Test, I’ll provide a detailed explanation of what would typically be included in a comprehensive token economics profile, referencing best practices and common structures from similar crypto projects.

📊 What Is Typically Documented in Token Economics?

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Describes how tokens are created and introduced into circulation.
  • Can include mechanisms such as pre-mined, genesis allocations, continuous emissions (e.g., via mining, staking rewards), or event-based releases (e.g., milestone achievements).

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • This table illustrates how tokens are apportioned among various stakeholders:

    Recipient CategoryTypical Allocation (%)Vesting/Lock Details
    Community/Users20-60%Linear vesting, cliffs
    Core Team/Founders10-25%1-year cliff, 2-4 years vest
    Investors10-25%6-12 month cliff, 12-36m vesting
    Ecosystem/Treasury10-20%Variable
    Advisors1-5%Typically >1-year vesting
    Marketing/Partnership5-10%Unlock as needed

  • Real allocation schemes vary by project philosophy and goals.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • This section outlines token utility:
    • Governance: Voting rights on protocol upgrades or parameter changes.
    • Staking: Locking tokens for rewards or security.
    • Transaction Fees: Payments for network activity.
    • Incentives: Earned via liquidity mining, user engagement, or referrals.
  • The purpose behind such mechanisms is to drive and reinforce network participation, security, and long-term value capture.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Locking applies time-based restrictions to prevent sudden sell-offs (“vesting cliffs” and “linear releases”).
    • Example: Tokens for the team are locked for 1 year (cliff), then release monthly over 3 years (linear vesting).
  • Locking can also underpin governance (e.g., veToken models require longer locks for voting power).

5. Unlocking Time

  • Unlock schedule detail is critical for assessing supply dynamics and incentive alignment.

  • Projects typically publish a table or graph showing unlock events. Here’s a generic unlock table format:

    CategoryCliff DateVesting StartVesting EndUnlock Method
    Team2024-06-012025-06-012028-06-01Linear monthly
    Investors2024-04-012024-10-012027-04-01Linear quarterly
    Ecosystem Fund-2024-02-012029-02-01Discretionary

⚠️ Limitations & Next Steps

  • No Test Token Unlocks Found: According to Messari’s token unlocks database, there is currently no unlock schedule or allocation data reported for a "Test" token (symbol: TEST).
  • Implication: If you’re referencing a specific project with the "Test" token (e.g., a recent launch or testnet token), you may need to consult that project's whitepaper or official documentation directly.

📌 Summary & Best Practices

  • Token economics covers how tokens are issued, distributed, used, locked, and released over time.
  • These components are vital for analyzing a project's long-term incentives, value accrual, and market impact.
  • Transparency through public tables, unlock charts, and detailed schedules is standard for high-quality projects.

If you can clarify or provide the Test token’s full project name, ticker, or ecosystem (or if it’s a recent launch), I can attempt to locate the most up-to-date and specific data in a follow-up query.

Test (TST) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Test (TST) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TST トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

TST トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

TST のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TST トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

TST の購入方法

Test (TST) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、TST を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。

Test (TST) 価格履歴

TST の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。

TST 価格予測

TST の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の TST 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。