ヘデラ (HBAR) トケノミクス
ヘデラ (HBAR) 情報
Hederaは、あなたのデジタル世界をあるべき姿にするために、最も利用されているエンタープライズグレードのパブリックネットワークです - あなたのものです。HBARは、分散型経済を支えるHederaのネイティブでエネルギー効率に優れた暗号資産です。スタートアップ企業であれ、企業であれ、クリエイターであれ、消費者であれ、Hederaは開発者のためにブロックチェーンを超えて、高速、公平、かつ安全な次の時代のアプリケーションを作り出します。
ヘデラ (HBAR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ヘデラ (HBAR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ヘデラ (HBAR) の詳細なトークン構造
HBAR トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Hedera Hashgraph's HBAR has a robust token economics structure, underpinned by a fixed maximum supply, a multiyear vesting and unlock schedule, diverse allocation for ecosystem and stakeholder incentives, and a permissioned proof-of-stake (PoS) security/reward model that is evolving toward greater decentralization. Below, each fundamental aspect is examined in detail.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: HBAR has a hard-capped maximum supply of 50 billion tokens that cannot be increased without unanimous Council approval.
- Initial Distribution: All tokens were pre-minted at network launch. There is no ongoing inflation—the circulating supply only increases via treasury allocations according to a pre-set vesting schedule.
- Circulating Supply: As of late May 2025, approximately 42.2 billion HBAR (~84% of total supply) are in circulation, with the remaining supply to be fully vested by end of 2025.
- Emission Pattern: New HBARs are systematically released from the Hedera Treasury on a quarterly basis. The supply distribution follows a predictable and transparent unlock schedule, supporting network stability and minimizing supply shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
Token Allocation Breakdown
Allocation policy is designed to balance ecosystem growth, long-term network security, and foundational stakeholder incentivization. The main allocation categories and their indicative shares have historically been:
|Allocation Category
|Billions of HBAR
|% of Total Supply
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32%
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24%
|Purchase Agreements (Investors/SAFTs)
|8.70
|17%
|Founders & Early Executives
|6.90
|14%
|Swirlds (Core Dev Entity)
|3.98
|8%
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4%
- Ecosystem/Development: Dedicated to grants, partnerships, developer incentives, strategic integrations, and open-source funding.
- Investors/SAFTs: Allocated via multi-year Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFT), distributed to venture backers and purchasers according to vesting schedules.
- Founders & Team: Significant, but minority allocation to ensure founder alignment and continued development effort.
- Swirlds: A key allocation to the creators/maintainers of the Hashgraph protocol.
- Treasury: Funds ongoing operational and promotional activities and reserves flexibility for future requirements.
A significant portion of tokens, particularly those assigned to Foundation, Ecosystem, or Treasuries, is explicitly subject to structured unlocking, not available for immediate sale or use.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Token Utility
- Transaction/Gas Fees: All operations—including transfers, smart contract execution, and tokenization—require HBAR for gas/fees.
- Staking: HBAR is used to stake consensus nodes, securing the network and determining node influence/probability in transaction validation.
- Delegated Staking: Token holders may delegate their HBAR to permissioned nodes to receive staking rewards (no delegation required, but available).
- Rewards: Both node operators and delegators receive staking rewards (up to a protocol-specified cap).
- Ecosystem Medium of Exchange: Used within dApps, NFT marketplaces, DeFi protocols, and for on-chain payments throughout the smart contract and tokenization ecosystem.
Incentive Mechanism
- Staking Rewards: As of 2024–2025, the annual staking rewards rate is capped at 2.5%. A maximum of 13% (6.5B HBAR) of total supply qualifies for the full reward rate—rewards diminish as participation increases above this threshold.
- Validator/Delegator Structure: Minimum node stake is 250M HBAR; maximum stake per node is 1.85B HBAR (calculated as total supply/number of nodes). Today, major portions of staked HBAR are supplied by core entities (e.g., Swirlds, Treasury) to bootstrap security, often without receiving rewards—holders opting into reward-based staking steadily grow as the network decentralizes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, liquidity mining, and programmatic rewards have historically been distributed through initiatives like the HBAR Foundation and other ecosystem-facing organizations.
Lock-up & Unlocking Mechanism
-
Vesting Policy: Both primary allocations (investors, team, ecosystem funds) and most strategic reserves are subject to well-documented vesting schedules.
- SAFT Rounds/Investors: Allocations released over multi-year periods, typically with initial cliffs (delayed unlocks), then subject to monthly or quarterly vesting.
- Founder/Team/Employee Allocations: Use four-year vesting with one-year cliff concepts or similar, following industry-standard incentive practice.
- Treasury/Ecosystem/Development: Distributed according to planned grant and incentive programs, but not immediately liquid.
-
Unlocking Timeframe:
- Full Circulation by End-of-2025: Hedera’s vesting schedule stipulates that the entire 50B supply will be unlocked and in circulation by the end of 2025.
- Recent Unlock Dynamics: During Q1 2025, circulating supply increased by nearly 4 billion, with 92% (~46.2B HBAR) expected to be circulating by the end of Q2 2025.
- Supply Trend: The unlock pattern is staged in quarterly increments, following Hedera Treasury Management Reports for transparency.
Recent and Projected Supply Dynamics
- Current State (May 31, 2025):
- Circulating supply ~42.2B HBAR.
- Remaining supply (~7.8B HBAR) to fully vest and circulate in the upcoming quarters, per the formal release cadence.
- Projection: All tokens expected to be in circulation by year-end 2025, providing high certainty for market participants regarding future supply overhang and potential dilution.
Summary Table: HBAR Tokenomics At a Glance
|Category
|Mechanism & Status (2025)
|Total/Max Supply
|50,000,000,000 (fixed, non-inflationary)
|Circulating Supply
|~42,240,000,000 (~84%)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, quarterly unlocks
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (24%), Investors (17%), Team (14%)...
|Usage
|Fees, staking, rewards, ecosystem transactions
|Incentives
|Staking (2.5% APR; cap at 13% total supply)
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Strict, multi-year per category
|Unlock Pattern
|Quarterly, full vesting by 2025
|Governance
|Managed by Hedera Council, moving to permissionless PoS
Critical Observations and Implications
- Predictability & Transparency: Hedera’s detailed, public unlocking schedules have minimized supply shocks, improving market trust.
- Ecosystem Growth Priority: The large allocations to development/integration funds reinforce a long-term outlook over short-term value extraction.
- Transition Toward Decentralization: With staking and validator rewards gradually open to public participation and a declining share of staking by core entities, decentralization of security and governance is poised to increase.
- Dilution Risk: Almost all dilution risk will be resolved by end-2025; this near-term certainty is rare amongst large-cap crypto assets.
- Elasticity of Token Velocity: As the token supply is nearly fully unlocked, long-term value will increasingly hinge on organic network usage, transaction demand, and ecosystem growth, rather than anticipated scarcity or supply overhangs.
Final Perspective
Hedera’s tokenomics model offers a rare combination of:
- Supply cap certainty
- Controlled and transparent unlocking
- Robust usage incentives for both network participants and ecosystem developers
- Strategic transition to permissionless, decentralized operations
This framework, while favoring long-term growth and security, requires the project to continuously drive utility and demand to sustain and enhance HBAR’s value as a medium of exchange, network fuel, and staking asset post-2025, when supply dynamics lose their headline impact.
ヘデラ (HBAR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ヘデラ (HBAR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される HBAR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
HBAR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
HBAR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、HBAR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
