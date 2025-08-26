Spinning Cat מחיר (OIIAOIIA)
Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא $0.00165135. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, OIIAOIIA נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0.00163341 לבין שיא של $ 0.00197101, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. OIIAOIIAהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 0.0324146, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.00125116.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, OIIAOIIA השתנה ב -1.54% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -11.13% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו-32.17% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של Spinning Cat הוא $ 1.64M, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של OIIAOIIA הוא 999.79M, עם היצע כולל של 999793205.53991. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 1.64M.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של Spinning Catל USDהיה $ -0.000206943429386487.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלSpinning Cat ל USDהיה . $ -0.0006971865.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלSpinning Cat ל USDהיה $ -0.0007235751.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של Spinning Catל USDהיה $ -0.003074316427685023.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ -0.000206943429386487
|-11.13%
|30 ימים
|$ -0.0006971865
|-42.21%
|60 ימים
|$ -0.0007235751
|-43.81%
|90 ימים
|$ -0.003074316427685023
|-65.05%
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
|זְמַן (UTC+8)
|סוּג
|מֵידָע
|08-25 09:45:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, חיסולים בכל השוק הגיעו ל-628 מיליון דולר, כאשר יותר מ-130,000 סוחרים חוסלו
|08-25 05:44:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
ביטקוין "פתיל" יורד זמנית מתחת ל-112,000$
|08-24 19:48:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
נתח השוק של Bitcoin יורד ל-58.23%, מגיע לשפל חדש מאז ינואר השנה
|08-24 03:20:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
סך שווי שוק הקריפטו חוזר מעל 4 טריליון דולר, עם עלייה של 3.8% ב-24 שעות
|08-24 02:09:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
מטבעות אלטרנטיביים מובילים מציגים ביצועים מעורבים, OKB יורד ב-2.31% בשעה האחרונה, בעוד BIO עולה ב-13.68% בשעה האחרונה
|08-24 02:00:00
|תובנות מומחים
פאוול: שינוי במאזן הסיכונים עשוי לדרוש התאמת מדיניות
מחירי מטבעות קריפטו נתונים לסיכוני שוק גבוהים ולתנודתיות מחירים. כדאי להשקיע בפרויקטים ובמוצרים שאתם מכירים ובהם אתם מבינים את הסיכונים הכרוכים בכך. עליך לשקול היטב את ניסיון ההשקעה שלך, המצב הפיננסי, יעדי ההשקעה וסובלנות הסיכון שלך ולהתייעץ עם יועץ פיננסי בלתי תלוי לפני ביצוע השקעה כלשהי. אין לראות בחומר זה ייעוץ פיננסי. ביצועי העבר אינם אינדיקטור אמין לביצועים עתידיים. ערך ההשקעה שלך יכול לרדת וגם לעלות, וייתכן שלא תקבל בחזרה את הסכום שהשקעת. אתה האחראי הבלעדי להחלטות ההשקעה שלך. MEXC אינה אחראית לכל הפסדים שאתה עלול להיגרם לך. למידע נוסף, עיין בתנאי השימוש ובאזהרת הסיכון שלנו. שים לב גם שהנתונים הקשורים למטבע הקריפטו המוזכר לעיל המוצג כאן (כגון המחיר הנוכחי שלו) מבוססים על מקורות צד שלישי. הם מוצגים לך על בסיס "כמות שהם" ולמטרות מידע בלבד, ללא ייצוג או אחריות מכל סוג שהוא. גם קישורים המסופקים לאתרי צד שלישי אינם בשליטת MEXC. MEXC אינה אחראית לאמינות ולדיוק של אתרי צד שלישי כאלה ולתכנים שלהם.